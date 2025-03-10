Belgium Gift Card and Incentive Card Intelligence Report 2025: Market to Grow by 8.2% to Reach $1.99 Billion this Year - Future Growth Dynamics Databook to 2029

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gift card market in Belgium is expected to grow by 8.2% on annual basis to reach US$1.99 billion in 2025. The gift card market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 8.9%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the gift card sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 1.84 billion to approximately USD 2.63 billion.



With over 100+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics. It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the gift card sector, segmented by digital and e-gift card sales, distribution channels, key occasions, demographic trends, and market share statistics of leading retailers. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 325 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Belgium



Scope

Belgium Gift Card and Incentive Card Key Players

Colruyt

Ahold Delhaize

Aldi

Carrefour Market

Lidl

Ikea

Intermarche

Spar

Action

Okay

Belgium Total Spend on Gifts

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Belgium Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Belgium Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Belgium Digital Gift Card Market Size

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Belgium Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Belgium Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Gift Card Spend by Payment Method

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Belgium Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Belgium Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Belgium Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Belgium Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

Belgium Gift Card Purchase by Payment Method

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

BNPL & Other Digital Payment

Cash

