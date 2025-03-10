Medical Ceramics Global Market Report 2025: Innovations in 3D Printing & Biocompatible Materials Transforming Medical Ceramics Market

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Ceramics - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Demand for Medical Ceramics worldwide is estimated at US$19.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$27.3 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.8%. Several factors are driving the demand for Medical Ceramics, prominent among which include an aging global population that is especially vulnerable to orthopedic ailments, such as osteoporosis and dental disorders.

The field of Medical Ceramics has also witnessed significant technological innovations over the past, which have helped expand and enhance their applicability and performance in medical treatments. The use of 3D printing in Medical Ceramics has brought about a marked transformation in the way in which ceramic implants and other components are manufactured by enabling development of highly personalized solutions for specific individuals. This technology offers the prospect to create complex geometries, which, other than being structurally robust, also provide optimized integration with the body's tissues.



R&D efforts aimed at improving the mechanical properties and biocompatibility of ceramics have yielded stronger and novel materials suitable for a wider range of applications, such as load-bearing orthopedic implants and highly aesthetic dental prosthetics. A growing demand for quality healthcare, especially in developing regions, has had a significant impact on the Medical Ceramics market. Improvements in healthcare infrastructure and easier access to medical care have led to growing demand for advanced medical treatments and devices, such as ones involving Medical Ceramics. Dental and orthopedics form the two largest application areas for these materials, since the prostheses and implants made using the same offer biocompatibility, strength and durability.





Medical Ceramics Regional Market Analysis



North America forms the largest worldwide market for Medical Ceramics because of the growing incidence of orthopedic, dental and cardiovascular cases in the region. Facilities for advanced surgical and dental procedures are providing further impetus to the market, which are further supported by extensive use of diagnostic imaging tools and implantable medical devices. As far as growth is concerned, though, Asia-Pacific is likely to emerge as the fastest global market for Medical Ceramics. Major reasons for this include increased healthcare expenses, significant rise in unmet medical needs and greater awareness about oral health issues. The region also has a large population of aged individuals, who are more prone to orthopedic issues that necessitate appropriate treatments, such as implants and prostheses. Knee and hip replacement surgeries have become very common in Asia-Pacific, further fueling demand for Medical Ceramics.



Medical Ceramics Market Analysis by Type



Apart from being the largest, the worldwide market for Bioinert Ceramics is also anticipated to be the fastest growing. Bioinert Ceramics, such as alumina and zirconia, are known for their exceptional properties, making them well-suited for a variety of application areas, particularly in orthopedics and dentistry. Zirconia alloyed with yttrium enhances material strength and prevents degradation, enhancing tolerance to physiological tissues in several medical applications. Alumina, primarily composed of aluminum oxide, is a tough and hard material with outstanding resistance to wear and corrosion. A closely packed crystal structure allows the material to have high fracture toughness and exceptional mechanical properties, including superior bending and compressive strength. Zirconia and alumina also find wide application in medical devices, such as ceramics-on-ceramics joint systems and electronic ceramic sensors, proving their versatility in advanced medical technology products.



Medical Ceramics Market Analysis by Application



Based on application, the global market for Medical Ceramics has been categorized into Dental Implants, Implantable Electronic Devices, Orthopedic Implants and Surgical & Diagnostic Equipment, among others (incl. Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery & Disposable Medical Products). Of these, demand for these materials for Dental Implants is the largest, as also the fastest growing, since dental restoration procedures have become quite common in recent times. Ceramic materials are used in dental brackets, crowns, veneers, implants and fillings, with mercury, tin and silver amalgams being common to make fillings. On the other hand, the demand for resin-based filling materials has been increasing because of their visual appeal and health benefits. Orthopedic Implants is important significant application area for Medical Ceramics, the market for which is also expected to show a healthy growth over the analysis period.



Medical Ceramics Market Analysis by End-User



Hospitals form the leading end-user of Medical Ceramics on a global basis, since these are specialized institutions catering to a range of orthopedic, dental and cardiovascular issues, where implants are widely used. The market for Medical Ceramics in Hospitals is being driven by financing options and easy access to a range of advanced services, which may not be the case with other establishments. Another fast growing area for use of Medical Ceramics is Dental Clinics, with the influx of patients with dental issues growing by the day.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 317 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $19.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Medical Ceramics Market Report Scope



This global report on Medical Ceramics analyzes the global and regional markets based on type, application and end-user for the period 2021-2030 with projection from 2024 to 2030 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.



Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 35+

Medical Ceramics Market by Geographic Region

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa

Medical Ceramics Market by Type

Bioactive Ceramics Bioactive Glass Calcium Phosphate Hydroxyapatite Tricalcium Phosphate

Bioinert Ceramics Alumina Carbon Silicon Nitrides Titanium Ceramics Zirconia

Bioresorbable Ceramics

Medical Ceramics Market by Application

Dental Implants

Implantable Electronic Devices

Orthopedic Implants

Surgical & Diagnostic Equipment

Other Applications (Incl. Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery & Disposable Medical Products)

Medical Ceramics Market by End-User

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

R&D Facilities

Specialty Clinics

Key Global Players

3M Company

Admatec Europe BV

APC International Ltd

AVX Corp

Bakony Technical Ceramic Ltd

BCE Special Ceramics

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Inc.

CeramTec GmbH

Coorstek, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

DePuy Synthes, Inc.

Elan Technology, Inc.

H.C. Starck GmbH

Institut Straumann AG

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke DSM NV

Kuraray Co Ltd.

Kuraray Noritake Dental, Inc.

Kyocera Corporation

Lithoz

Lucideon Limited

Materion Corp

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

NGK Spark Plug Co Ltd.

Nishimura Advanced Ceramics

Nobel Biocare Services AG

Noritake Co Ltd

PI Ceramic GmbH

Piezo Kinetics, Inc.

QSIL Ceramics GmbH

Rauschert GmbH & Co KG

Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials

Straumann Group

Stryker Corp

Superior Technical Ceramics Corp

Tosoh Corp

Wright Medical Technology

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/60gavf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment