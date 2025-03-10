South Beach Skin Lab Reviews (Latest Report): Repair & Release Cream—Does It Work?

PLACEHOLDER, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Repair & Release Cream from the South Beach Skin Lab is currently the best-selling anti-aging cream. What's so special about this latest anti-aging cream? Well, the news is that this is the only cream you need in your cabinet. It oozes with powerful peptides and botanical ingredients that work in synergy to reverse wrinkles and reduce sagging while increasing collagen and elasticity. Learn More From The South Beach Skin Lab Official Website >>





In this South Beach Skin Lab review , we will know how this age support cream actually works! It is formulated by Dr. Ryan Shelton, and the South Beach Skin Lab promise is to give younger-looking skin in just 20 seconds a day! While the press news is explaining how Dr. Ryan Shelton is redefining the anti-aging formula with potent peptides as Proage™ and Matrixyl Synthe 6™ that are bound to banish those wrinkles and present you a fortified skin- in this review on South Beach Skin Lab Repair and Release cream we explain what to expect; plus, insider secrets on how to get promotional updates and offers.

In this review on South Beach Skin Lab, we will also expose the shallow practices of many well-known cosmetic companies, plastic surgeons, and even the governing agencies that regulate them. But don't just take it from us, as we will also be sharing with you real South Beach Skin Lab customer reviews in this editorial version. So, without further ado, let's jump to the point, and here it goes regarding everything you need to know about this new hottest anti-aging product.

What is South Beach Skin Lab Repair and Release Cream?





South Beach repair and release cream by Dr. Ryan Shelton is a newly advanced peptide formula that fights stubborn fine lines and wrinkles and that even within a month of the application. It is an intense formula that regenerates collagen and other essential amino acids and proteins and boosts collagen and elastin naturally.

Based on incredible new research from the Journal of Cosmetic Science, I will show you how this amazing new method works, using protein from your own body to begin restoring your skin's youthful appearance in as little as 30 days—taking your skin from loose, saggy, and dull to tight, lifted, and vibrant without doing so much as lifting a finger. It won't require you to use harsh chemicals like Botox or resort to barbaric surgeries like facelifts and neck tucks. This simple trick can even be done from the comfort of your own home. And it is so dirt cheap, and it might as well be free.

Now, you might be feeling skeptical, and trust me, it is normal. But the truth is, this 100% natural solution called the South Beach Lab Repair and Release Cream goes against everything mainstream cosmetic companies and big pharma want you to believe about anti-aging. Many of the reasons you have been told by doctors and cosmetic ads about why your skin wrinkles are not only misleading but are actually dead wrong, and you will be shocked to find out the real reason has nothing to do with your genetics, your age, or your skin type.

But it instead is the result of a poorly understood mechanism that right this second is instructing your brain to stop producing a simple protein that controls aging. And by simply tricking your brain into turning this protein "back on," you can allow this dormant compound that still exists in your body to start producing fresh, natural, and anti-aging cells—just as it did in the past. It doesn't matter if you are 39 or 79, have dry skin or oily skin.

If you have tried everything already and have a large number of wrinkles, South Beach Skin Lab face cream will effortlessly tighten and smooth every square inch on your face and neck. Leaving all your friends and family to wonder what your secret is. In this sort but information-packed review, we will tell exactly how, you too, can safely and easily turn on this protein for yourself.

How South Beach Skin Lab Repair Cream Work?





So, how does South Beach Skin Lab Repair and Release cream work? By now, we have shared that it is created by Dr. Ryan Shelton.

Dr. Ryan Shelton has dealt with well over 10,000 women at my clinic with breakdown cases regarding their skin aging embarrassments. He had seen it all. He even spent nearly a decade developing anti-aging formulas at the University Compounding Pharmacy in San Diego. He had solved advanced cases where women developed deep wrinkles around both the eyes and mouth. Sometimes the forehead brow gets furrowed like a rolling wave, and the skin around the neck and décolleté had almost detached itself from the jawline.

Some clients were so much in a desperate state that they considered Botox and plastic surgery.

1 in every 10,000 cosmetic surgeries ends in death. Is that how you want to leave your kids? The truth is there is a dirty little secret in the skincare industry no one really talks about. The problems being sold to you are not meant to fix your problem. They are only meant to treat the symptoms. There is the only thing that actually causes your skin to wrinkle. That is a breakdown in your skin's structural proteins.

There are lots of different proteins in our skin, which are known scientifically as amino acids. These amino acids make up our skin's complexion. You may have heard some of them, such as keratin, actin, and laminin. But there are only two that really matter for preventing wrinkles, and these are Collagen and Elastin.

Elastin is the amino acid in your body that acts like an elastic band, giving your skin the ability to snap back into place after it stretches. Without it, your skin starts to sag and lose its shape. On the other hand, collagen makes up about 71% of the amino acids in your skin, providing it with its fullness, supple touch, and vibrance. When combined, they are what give your skin its youthful look—and this brings us to the South Beach Skin Lab repair cream ingredients that do the work for bright, beautiful skin in no time!

South Beach Skin Lab Repair and Release Cream Ingredients

When writing this review on South Beach Skin Lab, we have counted A to Z of the South Beach Skin Lab ingredients as per the South beach repair and release cream label. As it turns out, the key ingredients are peptides, collagen, and elastin. The amino acids work as the skin-lifting activators, and hence in the label, you will find that it contains a list of peptides.

No wonder it is a high-quality anti-aging cream that exceeds our expectations. Because the South Beach Skin Lab Repair and Release cream also contain certain ingredients that are only found in high-end products. The repair and release cream contains peptides called acetyl octapeptide-3, acetyl tetrapeptide-5, palmitoyl tripeptide-5, palmitoyl dipeptide-5, and palmitoyl tripeptide-38—no wonder it boosts the collagen and the elastic at the first application of the cream.

Side by side, it contains a range of premium essential oils such as Cocos Nucifera (coconut) oil, sea buckthorn fruit oil, Argania Spinosa (argan) kernel oil, shea butter, seed butter, and other ones to work beyond the surface level and uncover the radiant skin.

The first ingredient present in the South Beach Skin Lab Repair and Release cream is almost in every formula. It is called a Neurotransmitter peptide, or neuropeptide for short. It was specifically added to prevent the breakdown of the Elastin that we discussed earlier. Some researchers even call it "Botox in a Bottle." It works by sending a signal to your brain to block the muscle contractions that break down elastin in your skin.

You see, every time you smile, laugh, or frown- your face makes an expression in the same exact place. Over time, this breaks down the elastin structure in these spots causing a wrinkle. By applying a neuropeptide to the affected area, we can trick the brain into stopping the skin from making these movements in the first place and preventing future wrinkles from developing or existing wrinkles from getting worse. This fixes the skin from suffering further Elastin breakdown.

The next ingredients of the South Beach Skin Lab Repair and Release cream restores collagen production. One of the studies has combined a second type of Peptide and saw even more dramatic results. It was called a Signal Peptide. Researchers call it this because it literally sends a signal to your brain, giving it instructions on what proteins to produce in your skin. By doing this, signal peptides can once again trick the brain into producing amino acid proteins like collagen. Even after your body has stopped producing it naturally! Thus this anti-aging solution carries a broad spectrum of peptides that are bound to demonstrate remarkable benefits and revitalize your skin inside out.

Does South Beach Skin Lab Work?

For once again, does South Beach Skin Lab Repair and Release cream really work? After going through the list, we can clearly understand that it is backed by science. Dr. Ryan Shelton's South Beach Skin Lab Repair and Release cream is proven to work.

Over 52,063 people have used this groundbreaking solution, and the south beach skin lab's video is starting to go viral. If you are interested in learning how to take years off your appearance in the next 30 days, you must read this full in-depth review on South Beach Skin Lab Repair and Release cream.

Many studies even found that the chemicals used in making these moisturizers, such as BPAs, Sulfates, and Parabens, are now known to be "carcinogenic." That means they can contribute to causing cancer! It's no wonder any of these solutions work. So, you might as well have saved a few hundred dollars and bought a bottle of Jergens at Walgreens.

The problem is after you turn 18, your body's collagen and elastin production decreases by about 1% per year. When you are 50 years old, the collagen and the elastin receptors in your body mostly begin to shut off. That's exactly why none of the things you have been trying make any difference. They weren't designed to address these problems but only to mask them with temporary results.

Contrary to these, this essential anti-aging formula from the South Beach Skin Lab handles the breakdown of collagen and elastin and turns it back on. The biggest benefit of the South Beach Skin Lab face cream is that it restores collagen and elastin production.

The peptide is something that is going viral not in Europe but also on Facebook. The peptide is a potent compound that is used for muscle regeneration in athletes for years. Who would have thought Peptide could also be used for skin regeneration? There is still no product out there that uses peptides like that of the South Beach Skin Lab repair and release cream for anti-aging.

Some foods are high in peptides, such as whole grains and beans. But the concentrations of these food ingredients are nowhere near high enough to achieve the results. However, some French products have peptides in them, but the products are extremely expensive and only in their raw ingredient form. In some cases, they are like $600 a milligram.

At University Compounding Pharmacy in San Diego. No place in America utilizes the cutting edge of anti-aging technology as the University of Compounding Pharmacy in San Diego. The high-tech equipment allowed them to research and create the best-of-the-best anti-aging formula, the South Beach Skin Lab Dr. Ryan Shelton's formula—that other labs had only dreamed of doing.

It turns out that Peptides are actually very complex structures. At their most basic level, a peptide is just an amino acid, or as we explained, it is commonly known as a protein. But the thing that makes peptides special compared to other proteins is that when they are applied directly, they have the ability to "talk" to the receptors in the skin. Much the same way an antibiotic can tell the white blood cells in your body how to kill the infection. Peptides can do the same thing for your skin!

The problem is while peptides can be used to remove sagging, crow's feet, patches, dark spots, and deep wrinkles, there are a lot of different compounds. So you have to know which Peptide will fix which issue. For skin that has aged drastically, the creators had to find an extremely effective combination of peptides to heal the damage. Dr. Ryan delved deeper into the studies to find the exact formulas that the lab had been using.

In fact, the study found that when 23 female volunteers aged from 42 to 67 years old used a signal peptide cream similar to the South Beach Skin Lab Repair and Release cream's formula twice a day on half of their face. After just two months, there was an incredible 39% overall reduction in the depth of their wrinkles. But that wasn't all.

Scientists found that signal peptides could reduce skin roughness by 16%, improve skin tone by 15%, lift sagging skin by 17%, and even heal damage from U.V. rays by 20%. Not only could it help prevent future wrinkles, but they also repair wrinkles that already exist, and that's how South Beach Skin Lab Repair and Release cream works, actually.

South Beach Skin Lab Repair and Release Cream Pros and Cons

Before shopping for Anti-aging products, we must understand what they are and why we pick the products based on the pretty labels on the outside of the box instead of what's actually inside? On the contrary to this, in this review on South Beach Skin Lab, we have shared that it is specifically a peptide anti-aging face cream that does the work in rejuvenating your skin inside and out.

Just as every other cosmetic product, South Beach Skin Lab has a certain set of pros and cons attached to it. However, the good sides of this repair and release cream clearly outweigh the drawbacks. That is why in this section on South Beach Skin Lab products review, we share the South Beach Skin Lab repair and release cream pros and cons:

South Beach Skin Lab Pros:

Formulated for deep wrinkle repair

Provides morning and nighttime moisturizer

Heals damaged skin from U.V. rays

Sustainably sourced ingredients

Lab Tested

Suitable for all skin types

South Beach Skin Lab return policy is very transparent

100% Money Back Guaranteed

South Beach Skin Lab Cons:

Limited stock

Not available from physical stores

Only available exclusively at the official website.



South Beach Skin Lab Repair and Release Cream Customer Reviews

Now comes the most interesting part, and that is there any South Beach Skin Lab complaints? That is why we have undergone thousands of reviews, and the good news is there are still no such complaints. So, in this section, we present to you three of the best south beach lab reviews from the website-

"My daughter was getting married the next summer. Right then and there, I made a promise to myself that I am going to make a change. There is no way I am going to show up to see all my friends and family I haven't seen in years, looking like a withered-up old prune. The big day had arrived, and I simply kept myself busy—you know what moms do at their daughter's wedding. But what should have one of the proudest moments of my life became one of the worst. The priest called me the "grandmother" of the bride! Everyone was staring at me, and it felt like a thousand eyeballs were burning a hole in my head. All the negative thoughts I had been feeling came swarming back in like a tsunami. Desperate, me soon came across South Beach Skin Lab Repair and Release cream. By my research, the South Beach Skin Lab products have a good reputation. Well, it's been only a week that I am using it, and I wish I would have used it before my daughter's wedding. My skin is radiant now, and just within a week, I find my skin more relaxed—I think it is working, but the only complaint is that it contains a very small amount." – Martha. B. 68., Wisconsin, U.S.

"I tried everything—balms, serums, moisturizers, scrubs, peels, and what not! But the more and more products I tried, the more and more depressed I became as nothing seemed to make a lick of difference. One of the most expensive creams even caused me to break out like a teenager! It was basically just plain old moisturizers in pretty boxes. But I have been using South Beach Skin Lab repair and for a little over a month, and I am happy with the results. Not a single breakout and I will most likely order it again." Anna. C. 48., Miami, U.S.

"I like this product because it really helps and also it is so moisturizing. This will be my cream forever. The fact is, the older you are, the more appreciation you will have for this repair cream. I am using it on wrinkles around my face, and the crow's feet around my eyes are noticeably minimizing. It is a fantastic hydrating cream- that I must say!" Del. M. 57., L.A., U.S.



South Beach Skin Lab Repair and Release Cream Where to Buy

Now, the question is where to buy South Beach Skin Lab Repair and Release cream? Are South Beach Skin Lab Repair and Release Creams available at the store? Nope, and that's the only South Beach Skin Lab complaint we got so far. However, there is nothing to worry about because you can readily get it available on their official website.

By visiting the website, you will come across the shop store, and there you can place your South Beach Skin Lab Repair and Release cream order and get your product shipped right to your doorstep. According to South Beach Skin Lab reviews, you also get 50% off your first order when your shop it from the official website. We also urge you to visit the website because you get to read the real reviews for South Beach Skin Lab Repair and Release cream from there also get a 100% money-back guarantee for a full 30 days. Besides, there is a limited-time offer on all South Beach Skin Lab products right from the website.

South Beach Skin Lab Repair and Release Cream Price





So, how much is South Beach Skin Lab Repair and Release cream? As it turns out, the South Beach Skin Lab Repair and Release cream costs only $59 for the USA user. Plus, you get a discount if you are ordering for the first time from their official website .

There is one important thing that we simply have to share with you, and that makes sense as to why South Beach Skin Lab Amazon is not a good idea. By visiting the website, you are entitled to amazing promotional features, and that includes South Beach Skin Lab discount code for almost all the South Beach Skin Lab products. If you are still not getting the South Beach Skin Lab coupon code, simply contact the South Beach Skin Lab customer service. South Beach Skin Lab address is shared with you right at the bottom of this article.

South Beach Skin Lab Reviews—Final Words

Finally, is South Beach Skin Lab Repair and Release cream good? We have explained why it is good and how good it is in tightening the skin and preventing sagging, and for that, we shared the South Beach Skin Lab ingredient that does the work. In this South Beach Skin Lab Repair and Release cream review, we also highlighted that why South Beach Skin Lab peptide cream is the only one you need in your cabinet.

If crow's feet appear across the eyes like cracks in the desert floor and if your lips look thin and frail—it doesn't have to be like this! It is time that you stop picturing yourself and your neck and decollate as if hanging like old curtains at a movie theater. You may try your best to feel positive, but there are times when you just can’t feel beautiful anymore, and that is why we think that South Beach Skin Lab Repair and Release Cream is a must for your cabinet. This is the one single product that not only increases collagen production in your skin but also rejuvenates the skin with essential amino acids and peptides.

FAQs About South Beach Skin Lab Repair and Release Cream

Is South Beach Skin Lab legit?



Answer: Yes, South Beach Skin Lab is a legit company based in the U.S. You can get a thorough and in-depth idea simply by visiting their official website. South Beach Skin Lab is made in one of the most prestigious labs in Miami, U.S., the same lab that has been formulating many high-quality creams. It is made right here in the USA with American workers, and the lab was called South Beach Skin Lab.

Is South Beach Skin Lab Scam?



Answer: South Beach Skin Lab is a prestigious company, and there is nothing scam regarding the South Beach Skin Lab products. It turned out that way back in 1938, in an effort to protect consumers, U.S. President Franklin. D. Roosevelt established the Food, Drug, and Cosmetics Act.

In a huge oversight, he left open what is still considered one of the biggest legal loopholes in history. He had accidentally only given them the powers to regulate medical claims. This meant that as long as cosmetic products didn't claim to have any medical benefits, they could market almost anything they wanted! Unfortunately, this destroyed the majority of anti-aging research taking place in America. There was no longer any motivation for cosmetic companies to put out better products, and they continued to sell the same old junk at a huge profit margin.

There is actually a lawsuit for such blatant scams. In 1987, after being pressured by consumer advocate groups, the Food and Drug Administration tried to fix its rule to protect women from all misleading ads that were scamming them out of their hard-earned money.

They launched a lawsuit against a cosmetic company you may have heard of—Estee Lauder. The same Estee Lauder owns many of the trusted cosmetic brands in America, like Clinique, Aveda, and MAC Cosmetics. Estee Lauder's marketing had become so deceptive to women that it was now making medical claims that were completely untrue. Later, Estee Lauder gathered the cosmetics industry to lobby the government to drop the case.

Sadly, it worked. The U.S. District Court in 1989 left Estee Lauder and the cosmetics industry free to continue to operate with almost no regulations. This doesn't have to be with you. And you don't have to spend all your hard-earned money on buying snake oil formulas from 1938. So, South Beach Skin Lab repair and release cream is a legit and best anti-aging cream out there.

South Beach Skin Lab Does it Work?



Answer: For sure, this highly-concentrated super-hydrating and Peptide oozing anti-aging formula works. As a matter of fact, it is backed by science. One study on South Beach Skin Lab peptide cream states that it could produce a stunning 52% reduction in the depth of wrinkles in just 28 days. And amazingly, they found in multiple trials that they were 100% safe for human use.

Another study published in 2013 by Spring International in Switzerland showed that in a sample of 60 total subjects, the group that received a peptide cream similar to South Beach Skin Lab face cream once daily showed an anti-wrinkle effect of 48.9%. That was like peeling away ten years of wrinkles and sagging skin in only one month.

What is the phone number for the South Beach Skin Lab?



Answer: The South Beach Skin Lab phone number is 1-877-557-6349, and the email address is info@southbeachskinlab.com. As per the website, the South Beach Skin Lab customer service is readily available 24/7. The South Beach Skin Lab address is also available on the website.

