U.S. Mechanical Ventilators Market Industry Report 2025-2030: Home Care Ventilation Expands as U.S. Mechanical Ventilator Market Grows at 2.5% CAGR

The U.S. mechanical ventilators market size is estimated to reach USD 1.25 billion in 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.



The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases has significantly impacted the market growth. The adoption of long-term Home Mechanical Ventilation (HMV) in case of chronic respiratory failure due to diseases, such as thoracic disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), and neuromuscular disease, is expected to increase over the forecast period.



According to a study by the World Health Organization (WHO), moderate to severe COPD affects around 65 million individuals worldwide, making it the third leading cause of death. These estimates are expected to rise over the years owing to the growing geriatric population, increasing exposure to tobacco smoke, and indoor as well as outdoor pollution. These factors are anticipated to boost the overall market growth.



An increase in the number of government initiatives aimed at providing safe, affordable, and quality healthcare is driving the adoption of these devices. For example, the American Society of Anesthesiologists provides guidelines for the management of difficult airways and the use of different devices at various stages of respiratory diseases.



Manufacturers have increased their production capacity to meet an exponential demand during the pandemic. For instance, Vyaire, an Illinois-based respiratory equipment manufacturer, ramped up its production capacity by 50%. To provide a safer environment for the healthcare workers, Medtronic upgraded its existing PB980 (deployed in ICUs), which will allow the control of ventilators remotely away from the isolation room. These types of initiatives positively impacted the ventilators market growth in the U.S.



U.S. Mechanical Ventilator Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the ventilators segment held the largest revenue share of over 83.94% in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a fastest growth rate over the forecast year

The growth of the U.S. mechanical ventilator market across various end use segments, including hospitals, home care, and others, is driven by several key factors

The home care segment is witnessing significant growth, fueled by the growing number of government initiatives heading for curbing healthcare expenditures by promoting home healthcare to support market growth

The chart below illustrates the relationship between industry concentration, industry characteristics, and industry participants

The market is experiencing high innovation, driven by portability, automation, and advancements in AI integration

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.5% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. U.S. Mechanical Ventilator: Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Mechanical Ventilator Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Product Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Ventilators

4.4.2. Critical Care

4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Neonatal

4.4.4. Transport & Portable

4.4.5. Others

4.5. Accessories

4.5.2. Breathing circuit sets

4.5.3. Flow sensors

4.5.4. Endotracheal tubes

4.5.5. Masks

4.5.6. Others



Chapter 5. U.S. Mechanical Ventilator Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Product Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Hospital

5.5. Home Care

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Company Market Position Analysis

6.2. Company Categorization

6.3. Strategy Mapping

6.4. Company Profiles/Listing

Getinge

VYAIRE

Medtronic

Dragerwerk

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Smiths Group

Hamilton Medical

ResMed

Ventec Life Systems

