Gas & Tankers Shipping Industry Leaders Presenting at Capital Link’s 19th Annual International Shipping Forum - Monday, March 31, 2025, New York City

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Senior executives from leading Gas & Tankers shipping companies will participate on panels and presentations at the 19th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum on Monday, March 31, 2025, at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. The event is organized in cooperation with Nasdaq & NYSE.

The Forum features a series of panel discussions as well as 1x1 meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies.

LUNCHEON KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Mr. Evangelos Marinakis, Chairman & CEO of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp. will deliver the Luncheon Keynote Remarks.

Introductory Remarks by Mr. Chris Taylor, Chief Development Officer of NYSE GROUP.

REGISTRATION

Registration is complimentary for institutional investors and shipping companies. Please register here:

https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2025newyork/

1x1 MEETINGS FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

1x1 meetings between shipping companies and institutional investors only. Please send all requests to ir@capitallink.com.

SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS

The panels will discuss the latest trends, developments and outlook in the specific shipping sector focusing, among other, on demand and supply fundamentals, the global energy markets, operational and commercial issues, freight rates, asset values, and more.

GAS SHIPPING SECTOR

8 :30 – 9:10 am

Moderator: Mr. Liam Burke, Managing Director - B.Riley Securities

Panelists:

Mr. Kristian Sorensen , CEO - BW LPG Ltd. (NYSE: BWLP)

, CEO - Mr. Jerry Kalogiratos, CEO - Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC)

CEO Mr. Richard Tyrrell, CEO – CoolCo Ltd. (NYSE: CLCO)

CEO Mr. Ted Young , CFO - Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG)

, CFO - Mr. Randy Giveans, EVP, Head of Investor Relations & Business Development - Navigator Gas (NYSE: NVGS)



UNDERVALUED AND/OR OVERLOOKED? THE VALUE DISLOCATION IN SHIPPING STOCKS

2:45 – 3:25 pm

Moderator: Mr. Edward Horton, Partner, Co-Head of Capital Markets Group - Seward & Kissel

Panelists:

Mr. James Cirenza, Managing Director – DNB Markets, Inc.

Managing Director Mr. Richard Diamond , Principal – Castlewood Capital Partners, LLC.

, Principal – Mr. Omar Nokta , Lead Shipping Researcher – Jefferies

, Lead Shipping Researcher – Mr. Hamish Norton , President - Star Bulk Carriers Corp .

, President - . Mr. Robert Bugbee, President – Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG)



NEW LISTINGS – EXPANDING INVESTOR CHOICES IN MARITIME

3:30 – 4:00 pm

Moderator: Mr. Will Vogel, Partner – Watson Farley & Williams

Panelists:

Dr. Anastasios Aslidis, CFO & Treasurer – Euroholdings Ltd.

CFO & Treasurer Mr. Pankaj Khanna, CEO – Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMR)

CEO Mr. George Syllantavos, co-CEO - Stellar V Capital Corp.



TANKERS SHIPPING SECTOR

4:05 - 5:05 pm

Moderator: Mr. Ben Nolan, Managing Director, Energy & Power, Transportation – Stifel

Panelists:

Mr. Bart Kelleher, President & CFO - Ardmore Shipping Corp. (NYSE: ASC)

President & CFO - Mr. Carlos Balestra di Mottola , CEO - d’Amico International Shipping S.A. (OTCQX: DMCOF)

, CEO - Ms. Lois Zabrocky , CEO – International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW)

, CEO – Mr. Ted Petrone, Vice Chairman - Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM)

Vice Chairman Mr. Erik Hanell, CEO - Stena Bulk AB

CEO Dr. Nikos Tsakos, CEO & Chairman - TEN Ltd (NYSE: TEN)

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

Held in New York City every year, the Annual International Shipping Forum is known for its large attendance by investors, shipowners and financiers. It is a meeting place for C-level Executives from the maritime industry and the finance and investment communities involved with shipping.

The Forum will examine the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today, featuring a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies’ annual results.

The conference will feature senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants who will discuss trends, development and the outlook of the various shipping market segments and will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry, such as geopolitics, the new energy landscape, sanctions, access to capital, regulation, technology, innovation and more.

The Forum features a series of panel discussions as well as 1x1 meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies.

This one-day conference is known for its rich informational content and the extensive marketing, networking and business development opportunities.

COMPANIES AVAILABLE FOR 1X1 MEETINGS

Ardmore Shipping Corp.

BW LPG Ltd.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

CoolCo Ltd.

d’Amico International Shipping S.A.

Diana Shipping Inc.

Dorian LPG Ltd.

Eurodry Ltd.

Euroholdings Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp.

International Seaways, Inc.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Precious Shipping PCL

Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Safe Bulkers, Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Stellar V Capital Corp.

Stena Bulk AB

TEN Ltd.

TARGET AUDIENCE

The audience will include the senior executives of global shipping, energy and commodity companies listed on US exchanges, commercial and investment bankers, institutional investors and financial advisors as well as a broader spectrum of industry participants such as shipping and liner companies, container leasing companies and operators, ship managers, ship brokers, ship agents, ship charterers, port terminal operators, port security, naval architects and engineers, classification societies, marine insurers and underwriters, marine arbitrators, maritime lawyers, marine mediators, marine advisors and consultants, maritime technology and marine educators.

