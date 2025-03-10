India Room ACs Market Applications and Products Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034: Shift toward Energy-Efficient ACs, Growing Demand for Smart/IoT-Enabled ACs

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Room ACs Market: Focus on India Room ACs Applications and Products - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India room ACs market has been witnessing significant growth, driven by increasing urbanization, rising disposable consumer income, and a growing demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions. Valued at $6.17 billion in 2024, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.41%, reaching $15.18 billion by 2034.

Factors such as rising temperatures, improved living standards, and government initiatives promoting eco-friendly appliances are fueling demand. With a shift toward inverter and smart ACs, manufacturers are focusing on technological advancements and sustainability to strengthen their market position.







Growing environmental concerns and strict energy efficiency regulations are driving demand in the India room ACs market. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and an expanding middle-class consumer base are key factors fueling market growth. Additionally, government mandates and incentives promoting energy-efficient appliances are encouraging consumers to adopt advanced cooling solutions. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on developing energy-saving technologies and eco-friendly refrigerants to align with sustainability goals. As awareness about climate change and energy conservation increases, the market is expected to witness steady expansion in the coming years.



However, the India room ACs market faces several challenges, including high manufacturing and R&D costs, volatile raw material prices, and supply chain disruptions. The industry is also highly competitive, with brands competing on pricing, making it a price-sensitive market. However, these challenges create opportunities for innovation, cost optimization, and strategic collaborations across the value chain. Companies are focusing on localized production, energy-efficient technologies, and alternative materials to navigate cost pressures. Additionally, the development of smart and premium AC segments provides room for brands to differentiate and capture niche consumer markets.



The residential application is leading the India room air conditioners (ACs) market due to the increasing demand for home comfort and improved living standards. Rising temperatures, coupled with growing disposable incomes and urbanization, have led to a higher adoption of air conditioning in households. Additionally, the shift towards smaller, energy-efficient units is driving market growth. The growing awareness of indoor air quality and health has also contributed to the surge in residential AC demand. As a result, the residential sector is expected to continue dominating the market share in the coming years.



The Split AC product is leading the India room air conditioners (ACs) market due to its superior cooling efficiency and aesthetic appeal. These units offer quieter operation compared to window ACs, making them ideal for residential and commercial spaces. Additionally, the flexibility of installation, along with energy-saving features, has made Split ACs increasingly popular. The growing preference for premium features such as smart connectivity, advanced filtration, and design options further strengthens their market position. This trend is expected to continue as consumers prioritize comfort and technology in their cooling solutions.



The Cold Only product is leading the India ACs market due to its affordability and energy efficiency. These units are specifically designed to provide cooling without the added complexity of heating features, making them an ideal choice for regions with predominantly hot climates. With rising temperatures and a focus on cost-effective solutions, Cold Only ACs are gaining traction in both residential and commercial applications. Additionally, their lower purchase and maintenance costs further contribute to their widespread adoption, positioning them as the preferred choice for budget-conscious consumers.



Regulations in the India room ACs market focus on promoting energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact. These regulations typically mandate the use of eco-friendly refrigerants, improve energy consumption standards, and encourage the use of sustainable materials in production. Compliance with such regulations often involves meeting specific energy performance criteria and certifications, which accelerate the adoption of energy-efficient AC units. Furthermore, regulations require clear product labeling to inform consumers about energy ratings and environmental attributes, thereby driving informed purchasing decisions and encouraging the use of greener AC solutions.



Leading players in the India room ACs market, including Voltas, Blue Star, Daikin, LG, and Samsung, are driving market growth through technological advancements and strategic partnerships. These companies are heavily investing in R&D, manufacturing expansion, and supply chain optimization to strengthen their market presence. To meet rising demand, brands are focusing on energy-efficient technologies, inverter ACs, and eco-friendly refrigerants that align with government regulations and consumer preferences. For instance, several manufacturers are setting up new production facilities and expanding existing ones to cater to the growing demand for premium and smart ACs. Additionally, investments in distribution networks, service infrastructure, and localized manufacturing are crucial for enhancing product availability and affordability. Companies are also exploring AI-driven cooling solutions, IoT-enabled appliances, and sustainable refrigerants to stay competitive and meet evolving customer needs.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the estimated global market size for India room air conditioners (ACs)?

Which are the primary suppliers of India room air conditioners (ACs)?

What are the different types of India room air conditioners (ACs) available in the market?

Which geographical area holds the largest share in the India room air conditioners (ACs) market?

What are the primary factors driving the growth of the India room air conditioners (ACs) market?

What are the future trends expected in the India room air conditioners (ACs) market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 99 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $15.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered India





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Trend: Overview

1.1.2 Shift toward Energy-Efficient (Inverter) ACs

1.1.3 Embodied Carbon Reduction Efforts

1.1.4 Growing Demand for Smart/IoT-Enabled ACs

1.2 Market Dynamics Overview

1.2.1 Market Drivers

1.2.1.1 Rapid Urbanization and Rising Disposable Incomes

1.2.1.2 Corporate Sustainability Initiatives

1.2.1.3 Government Mandates and Incentives for Energy Efficiency

1.2.2 Market Restraints

1.2.2.1 High Manufacturing and R&D Costs

1.2.2.2 Volatile Raw Material Prices and Supply Chain Issues

1.2.2.3 Intense Market Competition and Price Sensitivity

1.2.3 Market Opportunities

1.2.3.1 Untapped Potential in Tier-II and Tier-III Cities

1.2.3.2 Upgradation and Replacement of Outdated AC Units

1.2.3.3 E-commerce Platforms Driving Wider Reach and Sales



2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 India Room ACs Market (by Application)

2.3.1 Residential

2.3.2 Commercial



3 Products

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 India Room ACs Market (by Product)

3.3.1 Window and Portable

3.3.2 Split

3.3.2.1 Invertor

3.3.2.2 On/Off

3.3.3 Multi-Split

3.3.4 Tower

3.3.5 Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)

3.3.5.1 Duct

3.3.5.2 Cassette (Any type: 1/2/4way, round)

3.3.5.3 Wall-Mounted

3.4 India Room ACs Market (by Mode)

3.4.1 Cold Only

3.4.2 Hot and Cold Hybrid



4 Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

VOLTAS

Blue Star Limited

Carrier

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

LG Electronics

SAMSUNG

Panasonic

Godrej Group

Whirlpool Corporation

Haier Inc.

Havells India Ltd.

IFB Appliances

FUJITSU GENERAL

Midea

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tcfnzv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment