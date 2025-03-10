US Alkaline and Enhanced Waters (Value Added Water) Market Report 2024-2028: Growing Interest in Premium Quasi-water Beverages, Leading Companies and Brands, Niche Beverages

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alkaline and Other Enhanced Waters in the U.S. through 2028" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Beverage Marketing Corporation's report on the rapidly evolving segments of the U.S. value-added water industry assesses the current state and future expectations for a market characterized by innovation and new product entries with increasingly varied ingredients and functional benefits. It provides an overview of the sub-segments including alkaline water, regular and low-calorie enhanced waters, flavored water and essence water, examining sales, growth, share, distribution channels and more. Principal competitors are identified along with small, growing companies and their brands.

It includes analysis of leading brands' advertising expenditures, market drivers that will propel growth and five year market projections. It also discusses and quantifies niche water beverage segments (such as floral waters, weight management/ keto waters, wine waters, detox waters, plant waters, protein waters, fiber waters, spice (herbal) waters, probiotic waters, collagen (beauty) waters and rain waters) that are not included in value-added water market totals but are considered separately in a dedicated chapter providing details on each segment's gallonage, wholesale dollar and retail dollar size, growth and market share.

These emerging and increasingly fragmented functional benefit or ingredient-based beverage segments are quantified and discussed and their growth prospects through 2028 are forecasted. The market forces driving innovation and blurring the lines between beverage segments as interest in premium quasi-water beverages continues is also discussed and analyzed.

Questions answered in this market report include:

What are the leading brands, how did they perform in 2023 and what is the preliminary read on how their year-end numbers will shake out in 2024?

What product types comprise the category? What percentage of market share does each sub-segment hold? What segments comprise the newly-added niche water beverage category?

What trends and developments drive the U.S. market for enhanced and other value added waters? How big are the niche water beverage segments?

How big is the U.S. value-added bottled water market, as measured in wholesale dollars and gallons?

What is the likely market size for flavored, enhanced, alkaline and other value-added waters over the next five years? What is the likely size of the niche water beverage segment in 2028?

There is much excitement about innovative niche segments based on function or premium ingredients. How big are the plant water, protein waters, detox waters, wine waters, flower/floral waters, spice/herbal waters, weight-management/keto waters, collagen/beauty water and rain water segments? How large are they expected to be by 2028?

Key Topics Covered:

1. THE U.S. BOTTLED WATER MARKET

The National Bottled Water Market

2. THE VALUE-ADDED WATER MARKET

The Value-Added Water Market Segments

Overview

Enhanced Water

Flavored Water

Essence Water

Alkaline Water

The Niche Water Beverage Segment

3. VALUE-ADDED WATER DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

Value-Added Water Distribution Channels

Overview

Enhanced Water

Flavored Water

Essence Water

Alkaline Water

4. VALUE-ADDED WATER PACKAGING

Packaging Types

5. THE LEADING VALUE-ADDED WATER COMPANIES AND BRANDS

Leading Value-Added Water Brands

Enhanced Water

Flavored Water

Alkaline Water

Coca-Cola Company

Glaceau

PepsiCo

Propel

LIFEWTR

SoBeWater

Alkaline Water Company

Alkaline88

BlueTriton Brands

Splash Blast

Nestle USA

Essentia

Aquahydrate

Aquahydrate

Hint, Inc.

Hint Water

Keurig Dr Pepper

Bai

Core Water

Evamor

Eternal

Other Value-Added Water Brands

6. THE NICHE WATER BEVERAGE MARKET

Niche Water Beverages Brands

Overview

Protein2O

Treo Fruit & Birch Water

True Nopal Cactus Water

Caliwater

7. VALUE-ADDED WATER ADVERTISING EXPENDITURES

Value-Added Water Advertising Expenditures

Expenditures by Brand

Expenditures by Media

8. DEMOGRAPHICS OF THE VALUE-ADDED WATER CONSUMER

The Value-Added Water Consumer

Enhanced Water

Flavored Water

Comparative Demographics of Enhanced Water Brands

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cdtug7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.