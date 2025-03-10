Sri Lanka Sovereign Debt Crisis Surveillance Service: Debt Sustainability and Safeguarding

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sri Lanka Sovereign Debt Crisis Surveillance Subscription" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Avail of this 12-month subscription to receive:

Sri Lanka Debt Crisis Report

Sri Lanka Country Report

Ongoing market surveillance on Sri Lanka for 12 months

  • Daily news alert on the economy and debt negotiations
  • Weekly newsletter on the Sri Lankan economy
  • Comprehensive monthly economic updates

