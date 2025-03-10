Facephi Strengthens Its Commitment to iGaming in 2025 with a Strategic Focus on Brazil and CNH Digital

SAO PAULO, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facephi, a leader in biometric technology for digital identity verification, continues to drive the transformation of iGaming with innovative solutions that ensure a seamless and secure user experience. The company has strengthened its presence in Brazil by integrating CNH Digital, the electronic version of the country’s driver’s license, used by over 60 million citizens.

This implementation allows gaming operators to verify users' identities instantly and with a high level of reliability, thanks to a direct connection with Serpro, the Brazilian government’s technology and data processing agency. Through this integration, players can upload their CNH Digital in PDF format, enabling Facephi to automatically extract and validate the information with official sources, ensuring precise and frictionless authentication.

In addition to CNH Digital, Facephi already supports the verification of other key documents in the Brazilian market, including RG, RNM (National Migration Registry), Passport, and Visa, ensuring broad identity verification coverage.

“Brazil is leading the adoption of digital identity in Latin America, and the iGaming sector needs tools that allow it to meet regulatory requirements without compromising the user experience. Thanks to our integration with CNH Digital and Serpro, we provide a fast, reliable solution aligned with market demands,” says Jorge Sanz, General Manager at Facephi.

Furthermore, Facephi has introduced new security controls in its KYC process, enhancing identity validation through cross-checking of essential data—such as name, address, and date of birth—with multiple official sources. In compliance with Regulation 14.790/2023, the company also provides data on QSA (Corporate and Administrative Framework), PEP (Politically Exposed Persons), and EE (Sports Exposure), as required for iGaming onboarding processes.

Discover how Facephi is revolutionizing identity verification in iGaming with solutions designed to optimize registration processes and strengthen security in strategic markets like Brazil.

