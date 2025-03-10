Societe Generale: shares and voting rights as of 28 February 2025

NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL AND TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 28 FEBRUARY 2025



Regulated Information

Paris, 10 March 2025

Information about the total number of voting rights and shares pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations.

Date Number of shares composing current share capital Total number of

voting rights 28 February 2025 800,316,777



Gross: 884,808,215





