UAB "Valstybės investicinis kapitalas" announces that on March 10, 2025, it successfully completed the redemption of a €25 million bond issue (ISIN code LT0000406258) in accordance with the issue terms. The bonds were issued on March 8, 2022, with an annual interest rate of 0.65%. All obligations to investors were fulfilled on time and in full.

