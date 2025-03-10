Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Shareholders of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) of a Class Action Lawsuit and an Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Regeneron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REGN) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Regeneron investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between November 2, 2023 and October 30, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/regeneron-pharmaceuticals-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=134626&wire=3

REGN investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Regeneron paid credit card fees to distributors on the condition that distributors did not charge, one of the Company’s primary products, Eylea customers more to use a credit card; (2) these payments subsidized the prices that customers paid when using credit cards to purchase Eylea; (3) as a result, Regeneron offered a price concession that lowered Eylea’s selling price; (4) because retina practices were sensitive to higher prices when using credit cards to purchase anti-VEGF medications, Regeneron’s price concessions provided a competitive advantage; (5) as a result of the foregoing, Regeneron misleadingly boosted reported Eylea sales; (6) by failing to report its payment of credit card fees as price concessions, Regeneron overstated the ASP reported to federal agencies, thereby violating the False Claims Act; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Regeneron during the relevant time frame, you have until March 10, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com