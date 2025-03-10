Bitget Lists Bubblemaps (BMT), Adding it to Spot Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of Bubblemaps (BMT), an on-chain data visualization platform. Trading for BMT/USDT will commence on 11 March 2025, 12:00 (UTC).

Bubblemaps is a crypto analytics tool that turns blockchain data into a powerful, visually interactive experience, which aligns with a growing demand for accessible blockchain data. Bubblemaps transforms blockchain data into a visual experience, making analysis both engaging and efficient. With unique and colorful bubbles, it makes on-chain data easy to understand, helping users to investigate wallets, reveal connections, and see through the noise of blockchain data. Its advanced tools simplify tokenomics, enabling users to uncover coins with deceptive supply.

The listing of Bubblemaps provides an opportunity for users to engage with an innovative investment data tool. It expands Bitget's portfolio of assets available in the Innovation and Web3 Zone, underlining the platform's commitment to offering promising projects which aligns with user needs and decentralized principles of blockchain technology.

Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. With an extensive selection of over 900 cryptocurrency pairs and a commitment to broaden its offerings to more than 900 trading pairs, Bitget connects users to various ecosystems, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

