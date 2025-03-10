Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Rocket Lab Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 28, 2025 – RKLB

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ("Rocket Lab" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RKLB) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Rocket Lab investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between November 12, 2024 and February 25, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) the Company’s plans for three barge landing tests were significantly delayed; (2) a critical potable water problem was not scheduled to be fixed until January 2026, which delayed preparation of the launch pad; (3) as a result of the foregoing, there was a substantial risk that Rocket Lab’s Neutron rocket would not launch in mid-2025; (4) Neutron’s only contract was made at a discount with an unreliable partner; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Rocket Lab during the relevant time frame, you have until April 28, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

