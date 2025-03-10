Google Technical Interview Study Plan 2025 - Best Interview Prep Course With Google Mock Interviews And Questions Answers Updated

Santa Clara, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California -

Interview Kickstart, a leading platform for professional training and interview preparation, has launched the Google Technical Interview Preparation Course, designed for professionals to crack into software engineering roles with AI/ML experience. Interview Kickstart has developed this course, recognizing the rising demand for software engineers with AI/ML knowledge and experience. For more information visit: https://interviewkickstart.com/blogs/companies/google-interview-preparation-four-weeks-study-plan

Designed by experienced FAANG+ hiring managers and Silicon Valley experts, this course teaches the necessary skills and knowledge required to land a job at Google or any other FAANG+ company.

The rise of AI and machine learning has reshaped the tech industry and Google is at the forefront of AI technology with its various product stacks like Gemini, Vertex AI, Tensor chips, etc. As a leader in AI, Google is hiring professionals with expertise in AI, machine learning, large-scale data processing, and programming languages like Python.

Getting into Google is not easy and requires a lot of rigor. Interview Kickstart's Technical Interview Preparation course is designed to help candidates navigate the Google interview by providing comprehensive training in core subjects like data structures, algorithms, and system design. It also offers specific domain training in machine learning and AI.

Interview Kickstart goes beyond technical training and offers comprehensive interview preparation and career support. The Google Technical Interview Preparation Course includes 1:1 mock interviews led by experienced engineers and hiring managers from FAANG+ companies. By giving candidates a realistic interview experience, these simulations help them hone their problem-solving abilities in stressful situations that closely resemble Google's genuine hiring procedure.

Additionally, the course offers 1:1 mentorship sessions with professionals in the field, which offer learners practical feedback and individualized coaching. This mentorship guarantees that learners not only advance their technical skills but also become proficient in communicating their thoughts, which is essential for acing Google's interview.

The training also includes a behavioral interview session because hiring managers assess more than just technical skills. The hiring strategy of Google places a strong emphasis on leadership potential, teamwork, and problem-solving techniques. This session gives candidates tried-and-true methods for answering behavioral questions and showcasing the traits Google looks for in AI/ML engineers.

The Interview Kickstart Technical Interview Prep Course provides an extended support period of six months to help with long-term career success. This includes a guide on personal branding, LinkedIn profile optimization, and resume development. Participants can also schedule more 1:1 practice interviews, watch live class recordings again, and keep honing their coding and system design abilities.

Learners can also choose from 14 domain-specific courses, such as data engineering, machine learning, data science, front-end and back-end development, test engineering, site reliability engineering (SRE), cloud computing, data and business analysis.

Interview Kickstart's courses are led by experts in the field and current engineers at FAANG+ companies. The meticulously designed curriculum provides the disciplined preparation required for professionals hoping to advance their careers and land AI/ML jobs at Google or other FAANG+ companies.

The growing demand for AI/ML engineers is driving Google to increase its hiring of software engineers with AI/ML skills and knowledge. Interview Kickstart's Google Technical Interview Preparation course is designed to give candidates a competitive edge in the field of AI/ML. To learn more visit: https://interviewkickstart.com/courses/fast-track-your-interview-prep

About Interview Kickstart

Founded in 2014, Interview Kickstart is a premier upskilling platform empowering aspiring tech professionals to secure roles at FAANG and top tech companies. With a proven track record and over 20,000 successful learners, the platform stands out with its team of 700+ FAANG instructors—hiring managers and tech leads—who deliver a comprehensive curriculum, practical insights, and targeted interview prep strategies.

https://youtu.be/MxdCqJEl_6o?si=bH9mSyKpVI8hHcB0

Offering live classes, 100,000+ hours of pre-recorded video lessons, and 1:1 sessions, Interview Kickstart ensures flexible, in-depth learning along with personalized guidance for resume building and LinkedIn profile optimization. The holistic support, spanning 6 to 10 months with mock interviews, ongoing mentorship, and industry-aligned projects, equips learners to excel in technical interviews and on the job.

###

For more information about Interview Kickstart, contact the company here:



Interview Kickstart

Burhanuddin Pithawala

+1 (209) 899-1463

aiml@interviewkickstart.com

4701 Patrick Henry Dr Bldg 25, Santa Clara, CA 95054, United States