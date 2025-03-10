Voltalia strengthens its governance with the appointment of a Deputy CEO

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, announces a strengthening of its governance to support sustainable growth and improve operating performance

Following the recent arrival of its new CEO, Robert Klein, Voltalia reorganizes its governance around a new Executive Committee and appoints Yoni Ammar Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

The Executive Committee is composed of seven members, whose main changes are as follows:

Yoni Ammar heads up energy development, production & sales activities in Europe 1 , Latin America, Africa & International regions . After starting his career in 2004 at Natixis as investment banker specializing in energy and infrastructure, Yoni Ammar founded a renewable energy project development company in France and abroad in 2009. He arrived at Voltalia in 2014 to lead the company's IPO, and in 2015 he launched Voltalia's Moroccan subsidiary, which he managed until 2018. From 2018 to 2024, he held the position of Director of Investment & Funding, ensuring both equity and debt financing for the Group during this fast-growing period. For the past year, he has held the position of Director for Europe, Africa & International, already strengthening the performance of the operational teams, with recent successes achieved in Tunisia and Uzbekistan in particular.





. After starting his career in 2004 at Natixis as investment banker specializing in energy and infrastructure, Yoni Ammar founded a renewable energy project development company in France and abroad in 2009. He arrived at Voltalia in 2014 to lead the company's IPO, and in 2015 he launched Voltalia's Moroccan subsidiary, which he managed until 2018. From 2018 to 2024, he held the position of Director of Investment & Funding, ensuring both equity and debt financing for the Group during this fast-growing period. For the past year, he has held the position of Director for Europe, Africa & International, already strengthening the performance of the operational teams, with recent successes achieved in Tunisia and Uzbekistan in particular. Laurent Pillot is now responsible for France, Overseas Territories and Portugal , where he will oversee development, production and energy sales activities in coordination with the Country Managers. He will also work to strengthen synergies between the expertise hubs located in France and Portugal, and will manage Power Sales 2 activities. For the past 20 years, Laurent has held various positions in the energy sector, participating in the opening up of the energy market in France or in the development of Power Purchase Agreements more recently. Having joined Voltalia in December 2015, Laurent first developed the Power Sales teams and since a year ago, has taken over the Operational Management France and Overseas.





, where he will oversee development, production and energy sales activities in coordination with the Country Managers. He will also work to strengthen synergies between the located in France and Portugal, and will manage Power Sales activities. For the past 20 years, Laurent has held various positions in the energy sector, participating in the opening up of the energy market in France or in the development of Power Purchase Agreements more recently. Having joined Voltalia in December 2015, Laurent first developed the Power Sales teams and since a year ago, has taken over the Operational Management France and Overseas. Sylvine Bouan, Chief Financial Officer, who joined the company in 2022, reinforces her role by also taking over the responsibility of Project and Corporate finance and Mergers & Acquisitions with Investment and Funding team.





Robert Klein has also appointed an Asset Management & Performance Director, Amaury Neto, whose role will be to support Asset Owners3, work on improving the performance of our assets, standardize processes and develop digital innovation. Amaury joined Voltalia in 2014 in the development area. Since 2017, he has moved within Asset Management, while leading the implementation of the digital innovation roadmap in Brazil.

Finally, the governance body formerly known as the Excom, has been renamed the Global Management Committee, comprising the seven members of the Executive Committee and directors from key countries and areas of expertise. Its purpose is to ensure the alignment and implementation of corporate strategy.

“We are convinced that these initial changes will enable Voltalia to be even more agile, efficient and innovative in a sector undergoing rapid transformation. Beyond the strengthening of our governance, I know I can count on all Voltalia teams to carry out our mission with ambition and determination,” says Robert Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia.

Composition of the Executive Committee:

Reporting to Robert Klein, Chief Executive Officer

- Yoni Ammar, Executive Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Head of Regions : Europe, Latin America, Africa and International

- Michel Crémieux, Deputy Chief Officer and Chairman of Helexia

- Sylvine Bouan, Chief Financial Officer

- Céline Blachère, Head of Human Resources and Support Functions

- Laurent Pillot, Director, Head of France, Overseas Territories and Portugal

- Henri-François Prat, Head of Operations and Services

Composition of the Global Management Committee:

The seven COMEX members listed above, plus:

- Joao Amaral, Chief Technology Officer & Country Manager of Portugal

- Alessandra Brioschi, Country Manager of Italy

- Loan Duong, Head of Communications, Marketing and Investor Relations

- Gustavo Fernandez, Head of Africa & International

- Pierre Ferrari, Head of Mergers & Acquisitions

- Yann Geffriaud, Head of Operations & Maintenance

- Alexis Goybet, Head of Europe

- Marie-Odile Lavenant, Head of Internal Audit

- Antoine Merlin, Head of Project Finance

- Rui Martins, Group Co-Head of HSE (Health, Safety, Environment and Social Affairs)

- Amaury Neto, Head of Asset Management & Performance

- Eduardo Porras, Head of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC)

- Sébastien Robert, Country Manager of France

- Nicolas Thouverez, Head of Latin America

Next meeting: 2024 Results, March 13, 2025 (before market opening)









About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.3 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.2 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.









With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.









Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings. Voltalia

Email: invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Press Relations Seitosei.Actifin - Jennifer Jullia

jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

1 Excluding France, overseas territories and Portugal.

2 Team in charge of valorizing the energy produced by the Group's assets and, in particular, structuring and negotiating Power Purchase Agreements (PPA).

3 In the Energy Sales business, the Asset Owner or renewable projects manager is responsible for the assets from the end of the development phase, including construction and operation of the asset.

Attachment