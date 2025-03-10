Technip Energies publishes 2024 Annual Report

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (the “Company”), a global technology & engineering powerhouse leading in energy and decarbonization infrastructure, today published its 2024 Annual Report.

The Company filed its 2024 Annual Report with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) in the Netherlands and the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) in France.

The 2024 Annual Report is available at https://investors.technipenergies.com/financial-information/results-center.

Technip Energies will hold its Annual General Meeting in Schiphol, the Netherlands on May 6, 2025. The convening notice, agenda and all related documents will be available at https://investors.technipenergies.com/events-presentations/agm on March 25, 2025.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17,000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

Contacts

Investor Relations Media Relations Phillip Lindsay Jason Hyonne Vice-President Investor Relations Press Relations & Social Media Manager Tel: +44 207 585 5051 Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89 Email: Phillip Lindsay Email: Jason Hyonne

