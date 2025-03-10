SmartAdvocate Triumphs Again in National Law Journal's Best of 2025, Securing Best Legal Case Management Software

MELVILLE, NY, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Law Journal's Best of 2025, Securing Four Major Wins, Including Best Legal Case Management Software

SmartAdvocate is proud to announce its continued recognition as a leader in legal technology, earning top honors in the National Law Journal’s Best of 2025 awards.

This year, the provider of fully customizable legal case management software has once again excelled, securing first place in four key categories: Best Case Management, Matter Management, Time & Billing, and Docketing & Calendaring Software.

“The team here at SmartAdvocate is committed to delivering powerful, innovative solutions that help law firms optimize their operations,” said Allison Rampolla, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We’re always looking for ways to help law firms operate more efficiently.

SmartAdvocate works incredibly hard to simplify case management, reduce administrative headaches, and ensure attorneys can focus on what matters most—their clients.”

This latest recognition marks SmartAdvocate’s fourth consecutive year as a standout in the National Law Journal’s rankings, reinforcing its reputation as a premier case management solution in the legal industry.

Learn more at: https://www.law.com/nationallawjournal/best-of/2025/



SOURCE: SmartAdvocate

Contact: Allison Rampolla, SVP of Sales & Marketing, SmartAdvocate LLC, 516-715-0736 (Direct), allison@smartadvocate.com

Related Links: www.smartadvocate.com