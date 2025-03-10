Toll Brothers at Caliza Reserve Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Boerne, Texas

BOERNE, Texas, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest San Antonio-area community, Toll Brothers at Caliza Reserve , is coming soon to Boerne, Texas. This exclusive neighborhood will include expansive luxury single-family homes in a serene, tree-lined location within the Texas Hill Country. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in April 2025.

With one- and two-story home designs ranging from 2,948 to 5,184+ square feet, Toll Brothers at Caliza Reserve will feature spacious half-acre, 100-foot-wide home sites. These beautifully crafted Toll Brothers homes will offer 3 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 6.5 baths, and 3- to 4-car garages, all with the opportunity to personalize the fixtures and finishes in the Design Studio. Homes will be priced from the upper $800,000s.





“Our new Caliza Reserve community will offer residents the rare opportunity to build a new construction home within the charming and highly desirable Boerne area,” said Matt Foran, Division President of Toll Brothers in San Antonio. “With large, open floor plans and unrivaled personalization options, this community will set a new standard for luxury living in Boerne.”

Located at 10302 Heartland Way in Boerne, Toll Brothers at Caliza Reserve is served by the top-rated Boerne Independent School District, including Viola Wilson Elementary, Boerne Middle School South, and Champion High School. The community also offers easy access to nearby shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreational opportunities, making it a perfect place to call home.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Toll Brothers at Caliza Reserve, call (877) 500-0508 or visit TollBrothers.com/Texas .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

