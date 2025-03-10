Mental Health and the COVID Vaccine Discussed in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

TUCSON, Ariz., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of the COVID pandemic, many persons suffered severe mental health problems, which could have resulted from many causes, writes Jane Orient, M.D., in the spring issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons. She considers the “negative evidence” that the COVID vaccines may play a role in the alarming increase in the incidence of devastating mental health disorders.

There are many political, cultural, and objective challenges in addressing psychiatric effects of vaccines. “Authorities have consistently recognized the heightened risks of developing mental disorders associated with COVID-19 disease and circumstances of the pandemic,” she writes. “However, the same authorities have recklessly ignored the obvious risks of mental disorders linked to the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine’s biochemical properties and circumstances of its administration.”

Potential causes of psychiatric side effects, she explained, include neuroinflammation, alterations in neurotransmitter systems, and immune dysregulation.



The spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is coded for by mRNA vaccines, has demonstrable pathological effects in the brain. The official claim that this same substance was harmless when produced by the vaccine, Dr. Orient states, is based on the incorrect assumption that the mRNA and spike protein remain at the injection site.

There are published data indicating that COVID-19 vaccines have beneficial effects on mental health by alleviating pandemic-related stress and anxiety in certain groups, she writes; however, vaccine skeptics are not convinced, because of the plethora of informal witness reports of unexpected severe psychiatric manifestations in the general population.

Possible psychiatric effects are at least as significant as the many more easily demonstrated somatic effects, she concludes, and the limited research dedicated to the issue constitutes “negative evidence of a serious impact that would, if acknowledged, force discontinuation of the mass vaccination campaign and rethinking the expanded use of mRNA technology.”

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com