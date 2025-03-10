Orderly Integrates Story to Enhance Liquidity on World’s First IP Blockchain

SINGAPORE, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orderly, the permissionless liquidity layer, has integrated its omnichain trading infrastructure with Story, a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain designed to tokenize intellectual property into programmable digital assets. As a result, developers building applications on Story can access deep liquidity on demand.

Orderly’s integration enables projects within Story’s ecosystem, including decentralized platforms for IP licensing and monetization, to access Orderly’s robust liquidity framework, supporting seamless trading and liquidity provision.

Story’s Layer 1 blockchain transforms intellectual property – a $61 trillion asset class encompassing memes, AI training data, patents, songs, and brands – into a programmable resource for DeFi. This enables users to fractionalize and exchange these intangible assets. Through unlocking the full potential of IP, Story introduces a new model for revenue growth, allowing individuals and entities to actively expand their holdings through a dynamic, market-driven approach rather than relying solely on traditional ownership structures.

Orderly’s integration brings its single order book – backed by over 20 market makers including Wintermute and Selini – to Story, ensuring tighter spreads and deeper market depth for developers building IP-focused decentralized applications. Story joins Orderly’s supported chains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Solana, and Berachain, expanding its omnichain reach.

Developers on Story can now utilize Orderly’s advanced SDK to tap into cross-chain liquidity, enabling trading solutions that connect Story’s unique IP assets with broader DeFi markets. This aligns with Orderly’s mission to integrate with innovative blockchains early, fostering an interconnected ecosystem where liquidity supports diverse use cases. For instance, a Story dapp facilitating tokenized music royalties could leverage Orderly to enable trading of those assets against liquidity pools on Solana or Arbitrum, all through a unified interface.

Ran Yi, Co-Founder of Orderly, stated: “Story’s focus on programmable IP opens a new dimension for DeFi, blending creativity with financial utility. Integrating our omnichain liquidity infrastructure enables Story developers to build trading solutions that are both innovative and liquid, ensuring creators and users can engage with these markets efficiently.”

"While Web3 has successfully tokenized assets like real estate, and commodities, intellectual property—the foundation of global culture and AI innovation—remains largely untapped. Story is transforming IP from a static, illiquid asset into a dynamic, programmable market," said Jason Zhao, co-founder and chief protocol officer at PIP Labs, Story’s initial core contributor. "By integrating Orderly’s omnichain liquidity infrastructure into Story, we’re taking another step toward ensuring that tokenized IP assets—whether AI training data, music rights, or patents—can be seamlessly traded and monetized. This is another significant step as we march toward creating an economy where creativity is not just recognized but fully liquid and accessible across DeFi."

For Orderly users, the integration offers access to Story’s novel IP markets, potentially unlocking trading opportunities tied to creative assets like art, music, or patents. Developers, meanwhile, can build on Story’s execution layer where smart contracts manage IP transactions without worrying about liquidity sourcing.

The integration contributes to a broader DeFi landscape by merging Orderly’s cross-chain liquidity with Story’s IP-centric framework, prioritizing usability and developer flexibility. As Story’s ecosystem grows, this partnership lays the groundwork for scalable trading of tokenized intellectual property, bridging creative and financial domains.

About Orderly

Orderly is the infrastructure that lets people trade anything, anywhere via a permissionless liquidity layer that delivers deep, unified liquidity across all blockchains through a single orderbook. Orderly ensures robust liquidity across major chains such as Solana, Sonic, Arbitrum, Base, Mantle, Ethereum Mainnet, OP, and Polygon, and grants traders and exchanges access to over 100 markets through their unified trading infrastructure.

Learn more: https://orderly.network/

About Story

Story is a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain designed to tokenize intellectual property into programmable digital assets. By embedding transparent licensing, automated attribution, and fair monetization, Story creates a secure foundation for AI-driven innovation and decentralized collaboration. As the engine behind IP’s evolution into a critical asset class, Story bridges the gap between blockchain technology and the intelligence economy.

Learn more: https://www.story.foundation/

