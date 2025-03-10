ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Game of Silks NFT Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of Game of Silks non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”), including Silks Avatar NFTs, Silks Horse NFTs, and Silks Land NFTs, and who were damaged thereby, of the important April 25, 2025 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Game of Silks NFTs you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Game of Silks class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=35918 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for more information. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 25, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, Game of Silks created a metaverse game that brought real-life horse racing to the blockchain, allowing users to invest in virtual versions of real racehorses and earn money based on the real-world performance of those horses. The complaint further alleges that the Game of Silks NFTs, which were first sold beginning in April 2022, are securities as defined by the Securities Act of 1933 (“Securities Act”), and as such required registration statements, which were never filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Game of Silks violated the Securities Act by selling and soliciting the sale of unregistered Game of Silks NFT securities.

Further, the complaint also alleges that the defendants made material misstatements and omissions in connection with the sale of the Game of Silks NFTs, including failing to disclose critical financial information about Game of Silks’ business model and sustainability.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

