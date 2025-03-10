VCI Global Launches Enterprise AI Solutions Built on DeepSeek’s Open-Source LLMS

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global”), a leading innovator in AI-driven enterprise solutions, announces its upcoming AI Integrated Server and AI Cloud Platform, designed to simplify AI adoption for businesses. By integrating DeepSeek’s lightweight, open-source large language models (LLMs), these solutions enable organizations to implement advanced AI without the need for costly graphics processing units (GPUs), complex model development, or specialized expertise.

The platforms offer pre-integrated models for applications such as customer service, data analytics, and content generation, with built-in security and compliance features. Designed for organizations with or without dedicated AI teams, the solutions provide an intuitive Application Programming Interface (API) gateway, drag-and-drop workflows, and continuous support. Businesses can choose the AI Integrated Server, available March 27, for secure on-premises deployments in industries like healthcare and legal, or opt for the AI Cloud Platform, launching April 18, for flexible, on-demand access to AI capabilities.

The demand for accessible and cost-effective AI solutions is accelerating market growth. According to Markets and Markets, the global cloud AI market is projected to reach approximately US$327.15 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.4% from 2024 to 2029. Meanwhile, the AI server market size is expected to grow from US$39.23 billion in 2025 to approximately US$352.28 billion by 2034.

This rapid growth highlights the increasing need for scalable AI infrastructure. By integrating advanced large language models (LLMs) with simplified deployment options, VCI Global’s solutions empower enterprises to adopt AI seamlessly. Organizations can enhance operations, streamline workflows, and reduce infrastructure costs — all without the complexity of traditional AI systems.

“We have cracked the code for enterprise AI adoption by harnessing state-of-the-art open-source models and optimizing them for seamless deployment. With the launch of our AI Integrated Server and Cloud AI Platform, we are eliminating the biggest obstacle to enterprise AI adoption — high costs and technical complexity. Our goal is to make AI more accessible, secure, and scalable, so organizations can focus on driving innovation and growth,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy. With a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and the United States, VCI Global is committed to driving technological innovation, sustainable growth, and financial excellence across multiple industries.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

