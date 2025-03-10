Real Restoration Group Expands Service Line within Hotel Construction, Renovation, and Restoration throughout Chicagoland

Chicago, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois -

Real Restoration Group, a leading construction, renovation, and restoration company known for its expertise in premium residential and commercial projects, proudly announces the strategic expansion of its hospitality service line. This expansion of specialized services for hotel and motel construction, renovation, and emergency disaster restoration will now reach further than ever before throughout the Chicagoland area with increased resources, dedicated teams, and end-to-end support.

With a proven track record in the hospitality sector, Real Restoration Group is reinforcing its commitment to serving hoteliers and property managers with expert craftsmanship, modern renovations, and rapid disaster recovery solutions.

The firm's experienced professionals consistently deliver high-quality results for hotel and motel projects of all sizes. Its dedication to superior craftsmanship, innovative solutions, and customer satisfaction has established Real Restoration Group as a trusted name in construction and restoration.

Positioned as a premier partner for hospitality properties throughout the Chicagoland area, Real Restoration Group's comprehensive services are backed by an unwavering standard and commitment to excellence—making it the go-to choice for construction, renovation, and restoration solutions.

"Our extensive experience in the hospitality sector has allowed us to refine our approach and develop a dedicated service line tailored to hotel and motel properties," said Morris Gershengorin, CEO and Founder of Real Restoration Group. "This formalized focus underscores our commitment to becoming the trusted partner for hospitality property owners across Chicagoland, delivering not just high-quality renovations but also critical disaster recovery when needed."

Comprehensive Hospitality Solutions Now Available Throughout Chicagoland and Beyond:

Real Restoration Group's expanded service offerings are designed to meet the unique demands of the hospitality industry, including:

New Hotel & Motel Construction: Full-service design-build solutions from concept to completion, ensuring projects are delivered on schedule, within budget, and to the highest standards of quality.

Renovation & Modernization: Transformative upgrades including lobby remodels, guest room enhancements, and amenity improvements to elevate guest experience and maximize property value.

Emergency Disaster Restoration: A 24/7 rapid-response team specializing in fire, water, and structural damage restoration to minimize downtime and restore full operations after unforeseen events such as fires, floods, or storms.

Additionally, Real Restoration Group excels in:

Historic Hotel Restorations: Preserving architectural integrity while modernizing spaces for enhanced guest comfort and regulatory compliance.

ADA & Code Compliance Upgrades: Ensuring properties meet legal and accessibility standards without compromising design aesthetics.

Sustainable Solutions: Implementing eco-conscious building practices and energy-efficient upgrades for long-term cost savings.

A Streamlined Process for Restoration & Recovery

Real Restoration Group's structured approach to disaster recovery ensures minimal disruption to hospitality operations:

Immediate On-Site Damage Assessment – Quick evaluation of fire, water, and structural damage for timely insurance reporting.

Comprehensive Fire & Water Mitigation – Advanced water extraction, smoke damage repair, and structural drying.

Full-Scale Reconstruction & Renovation – Post-disaster rebuilds to restore properties to pre-loss conditions.

Insurance Coordination & Support – Expert assistance in navigating claims with major insurance carriers for a seamless recovery process.

"Our goal is to help hospitality businesses maintain their operational continuity, even in the face of unforeseen disasters," added Gershengorin. "By streamlining the restoration process, we enable hotel and motel owners to focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences."

About Real Construction Group:

Real Restoration Group is a Chicago-based leader in luxury construction, renovation, and restoration services, serving residential, commercial, and hospitality clients. With a focus on quality craftsmanship, rapid disaster recovery, and client satisfaction, the company has become a trusted partner in the industry. Now expanding its focus on the hospitality sector, Real Restoration Group offers comprehensive hotel and motel construction, renovation, and disaster recovery services across the Chicagoland area.

For more information, visit www.realrestoration.com.

Contact Real Restoration Group

Morris Gershengorin

1322 W Walton St,

Chicago, IL 60642

(312) 265-4668

info@realrestore.com

www.realrestoration.com

