Noodles Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) granted an equity award to Joe Christina as an equity inducement award outside of the Company’s 2023 Stock Incentive Plan and material to Mr. Christina’s acceptance of employment with the company. The equity award was approved by the Board, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

In connection with Mr. Christina’s appointment as President and Chief Operating Officer, the Company granted Mr. Christina an award of 160,000 time-based RSUs. One-fourth of the RSUs will vest on each anniversary of Mr. Christina’s start date, subject to his continued employment with the Company on such vesting dates.

