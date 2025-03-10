Inseego to Participate in 37th Annual Roth Conference

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (“Inseego” or the “Company”), a technology leader in 5G mobile and fixed wireless solutions for mobile network operators, Fortune 500 enterprises, and SMBs, will participate in the 37th Annual Roth Conference, taking place March 16-18, 2025, at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa in Dana Point, California.

Inseego Chief Executive Officer Juho Sarvikas and Chief Financial Officer Steven Gatoff will take part in a fireside chat moderated by Roth Capital analyst Scott Searle on Monday, March 17, at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time. During the discussion, Inseego management will highlight the company’s expanding solution portfolio and growing customer base, key drivers of long-term, sustainable growth. They will also share insights into the company’s strategic vision, including growth initiatives across enterprise and SMB markets, the expansion and strengthening of carrier partnerships, and the increasing role of software and services in its long-term roadmap.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay on the company’s Investor Relations website.

Inseego management will also meet with institutional investors throughout the conference. Institutional investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting may contact their Roth Capital sales representative or email oneonone@roth.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego's 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry's best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility---all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit www.inseego.com. #Putting5GtoWork

©2025. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. Inseego is a trademark of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product, or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

IR@inseego.com

(949) 574-3860