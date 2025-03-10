Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (“we,” “our,” the “Company” or “GECC”) (NASDAQ: GECC), a business development company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter and Other Recent Highlights

In December 2024, the GECC raised $13.2 million of equity at Net Asset Value from Summit Grove Partners, LLC (“SGP”), supported by a $3.3 million investment by Great Elm Group, Inc. (“GEG”) in SGP.

Net investment income (“NII”) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $2.1 million, or $0.20 per share, as compared to $4.1 million, or $0.39 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Timing of distributions from CLO Formation JV, LLC (“CLO JV”) and certain isolated financing- related expenses adversely impacted NII in the quarter. GECC received $0.5 million of cash distributions from the CLO JV in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $3.2 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Additionally, in 2025 through March 7 th , GECC received $3.8 million of cash distributions from the CLO JV.

Net assets were $136.1 million, or $11.79 per share, on December 31, 2024, as compared to $125.8 million, or $12.04 per share, on September 30, 2024.

GECC’s asset coverage ratio was 169.7% as of December 31, 2024, as compared to 166.2% as of September 30, 2024.

GECC declared a $0.05 per common share special distribution in December 2024, attributable to the Company’s strong performance throughout 2024.

The Board of Directors approved a 5.7% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.37 per share (from $0.35 per share) for the first quarter of 2025, equating to a 13.7% annualized yield on the Company’s closing market price on March 7, 2025 of $10.78.

Management Commentary

“We had a strong 2024, successfully raising nearly $150 million of capital through multiple equity and note issuances, including $50 million of equity at net asset value,” said Matt Kaplan, GECC’s Chief Executive Officer. “We grew our portfolio substantially during the year, and also enhanced our cash-generating ability with the formation of our distinctive CLO JV. Further, we continued to showcase our commitment to shareholders, paying a special cash distribution and announcing a 5.7% increase to our quarterly base dividend for the first quarter of 2025.”

“During the fourth quarter, NII was primarily impacted by the uneven cadence of cash flows from our CLO JV, which is to be expected given the early stage of the underlying CLO investments. As the CLO JV grows and matures, we believe the magnitude of this impact should decline in future quarters. Looking ahead, we expect to deliver strong NII in 2025 as CLO distributions materialize and we deploy additional capital into investments with attractive risk-adjusted returns. As such, we currently believe we are well-positioned to cover our increased dividend in the first quarter and over 2025 as we continue to deliver meaningful value to our shareholders.”

Financial Highlights – Per Share Data Q4/2023 Q1/2024 Q2/2024 Q3/2024 Q4/2024 Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) $0.55 ($0.05) ($0.14) $0.33 $0.17 Net Investment Income (“NII”) Per Share $0.43 $0.37 $0.32 $0.39 $0.20 Pre-Incentive Net Investment Income Per Share $0.54 $0.46 $0.40 $0.49 $0.20 Net Realized and Unrealized Gains / (Losses) Per Share $0.12 ($0.42) ($0.46) ($0.06) ($0.03) Net Asset Value Per Share at Period End $12.99 $12.57 $12.06 $12.04 $11.79 Distributions Paid / Declared Per Share $0.45 $0.35 $0.35 $0.35 $0.40

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of December 31, 2024, GECC held total investments of $324.3 million at fair value, as follows:

52 debt investments in corporate credit, totaling approximately $207.0 million, representing 63.8% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments. Secured debt investments comprised a substantial majority of the fair market value of the Company’s debt investments.

An investment in Great Elm Specialty Finance, totaling approximately $43.2 million, comprised of one debt investment of $29.7 million and one equity investment of $13.5 million, representing 9.2% and 4.2%, respectively, of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.

An investment in the CLO JV, totaling approximately $40.1 million, representing 12.4% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.

Three dividend paying equity investments, totaling approximately $10.7 million, representing 3.3% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.

Other equity investments, totaling approximately $23.3 million, representing 7.2% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.



As of December 31, 2024, the weighted average current yield on the Company’s debt portfolio was 12.4%. Floating rate instruments comprised approximately 72% of the fair market value of debt investments (comparable to last quarter) and the Company’s fixed rate debt investments had a weighted average maturity of 1.8 years.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, we deployed approximately $47.2 million into 18 investments(1) at a weighted average current yield of 12.9%.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, we monetized, in part or in full, 48 investments for approximately $57.5 million(2), at a weighted average current yield of 9.9%. Monetizations include $7.4 million of mandatory debt paydowns and redemptions at a weighted average current yield of 10.9%.

Financial Review

Total investment income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $9.1 million, or $0.85 per share. Net expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 were approximately $7.0 million, or $0.66 per share.

Net realized and unrealized losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 were approximately $0.3 million, or $0.03 per share.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2024, cash and money market fund investments totaled approximately $8.4 million, and availability on GECC’s undrawn revolving line of credit remained at $25.0 million.

As of December 31, 2024, total debt outstanding (par value) was $195.4 million, comprised of 5.875% senior notes due June 2026 (NASDAQ: GECCO), 8.75% senior notes due September 2028 (NASDAQ: GECCZ), 8.50% senior notes due April 2029 (NASDAQ: GECCI) and 8.125% senior notes due December 2029 (NASDAQ: GECCH).

Distributions

The Company’s Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash distribution of $0.37 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The first quarter distribution will be payable on March 31, 2025 to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2025.

The distribution equates to a 13.7% annualized dividend yield on the Company’s closing market price on March 7, 2025 of $10.78 and a 12.6% annualized dividend yield on the Company’s December 31, 2024 NAV of $11.79 per share.

About Great Elm Capital Corp.

GECC is an externally managed business development company that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and income generating equity securities, including investments in specialty finance businesses and CLOs. For additional information, please visit http://www.greatelmcc.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Endnotes:

(1) This includes new deals, additional fundings (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities), refinancings and capitalized PIK income. Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills. (2) This includes scheduled principal payments, prepayments, sales and repayments (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities). Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills.

GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (unaudited)

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Investments Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $244,378 and $179,626, respectively) $ 240,958 $ 183,335 Non-affiliated, non-controlled short-term investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $8,448 and $10,807, respectively) 8,448 10,807 Affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $12,378 and $13,423, respectively) - 1,067 Controlled investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $87,014 and $46,300, respectively) 83,304 46,210 Total investments 332,710 241,419 Cash and cash equivalents - 953 Receivable for investments sold 5,065 840 Interest receivable 3,306 2,105 Dividends receivable 364 1,001 Due from portfolio company 32 37 Due from affiliates 160 - Deferred financing costs 237 335 Prepaid expenses and other assets 154 135 Total assets $ 342,028 $ 246,825 Liabilities Notes payable (including unamortized discount of $5,705 and $2,896, respectively) $ 189,695 $ 140,214 Payable for investments purchased 11,194 3,327 Interest payable 32 32 Accrued incentive fees payable 1,712 1,431 Distributions payable 577 760 Due to affiliates 1,385 1,195 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,320 1,127 Total liabilities $ 205,915 $ 148,086 Commitments and contingencies $ - $ - Net Assets Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized, 11,544,415 shares issued and outstanding and 7,601,958 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) $ 115 $ 76 Additional paid-in capital 332,111 283,795 Accumulated losses (196,113 ) (185,132 ) Total net assets $ 136,113 $ 98,739 Total liabilities and net assets $ 342,028 $ 246,825 Net asset value per share $ 11.79 $ 12.99





GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts) For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2022 Investment Income: Interest income from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments $ 24,619 $ 23,582 $ 15,325 Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (PIK) 3,026 2,281 1,220 Affiliated investments 64 128 97 Affiliated investments (PIK) - - 58 Controlled investments 3,832 2,677 1,984 Controlled investments (PIK) - 233 - Total interest income 31,541 28,901 18,684 Dividend income from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments 2,354 1,147 1,815 Controlled investments 4,571 2,331 2,539 Total dividend income 6,925 3,478 4,354 Other commitment fees from non-affiliated, non-controlled investments 700 3,075 1,155 Other income from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments 157 264 236 Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (PIK) - 107 - Total other income 157 371 236 Total investment income $ 39,323 $ 35,825 $ 24,429 Expenses: Management fees $ 4,456 $ 3,539 $ 3,205 Incentive fees 2,580 3,132 565 Administration fees 1,376 1,522 938 Custody fees 147 81 53 Directors’ fees 211 205 215 Professional services 1,816 1,772 1,967 Interest expense 14,882 11,742 10,690 Other expenses 1,054 1,003 937 Total expenses $ 26,522 $ 22,996 $ 18,570 Incentive fee waiver - - (4,854 ) Net expenses $ 26,522 $ 22,996 $ 13,716 Net investment income before taxes $ 12,801 $ 12,829 $ 10,713 Excise tax $ 348 $ 287 $ 252 Net investment income $ 12,453 $ 12,542 $ 10,461 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses): Net realized gain (loss) on investment transactions from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments $ 2,500 $ (1,246 ) $ (15,262 ) Affiliated investments (626 ) - (110,784 ) Controlled investments - (3,461 ) - Realized loss on repurchase of debt (3 ) - Total net realized gain (loss) 1,871 (4,707 ) (126,046 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investment transactions from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (7,129 ) 15,040 267 Affiliated investments (22 ) (226 ) 106,945 Controlled investments (3,620 ) 2,684 (7,210 ) Total net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) (10,771 ) 17,498 100,002 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) $ (8,900 ) $ 12,791 $ (26,044 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 3,553 $ 25,333 $ (15,583 ) Net investment income per share (basic and diluted): (1) $ 1.27 $ 1.65 $ 1.67 Earnings per share (basic and diluted): (1) $ 0.36 $ 3.33 $ (2.49 ) Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted): (1) 9,844,014 7,601,958 6,251,391



