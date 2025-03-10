Greenlight Re Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Financial Results

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) (“Greenlight Re” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Effective December 31, 2024, the Company restructured its reportable segments to better align with its multi-pillar strategy. Moving forward, the Company will report financial results under two segments, Open Market and Innovations. Additionally, prior-period results have been revised to ensure consistency with the new reporting structure.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights (all comparisons are to fourth quarter 2023 unless noted otherwise):

Gross premiums written increased 28.0% to $143.8 million;

Net premiums earned increased 7.8% to $148.1 million;

Net underwriting loss of $18.0 million, compared to net underwriting income of $11.8 million;

Combined ratio of 112.1%, compared to 91.4%;

Total investment income of $2.6 million, compared to $14.1 million; and

Net loss of $27.4 million, or $(0.81) per diluted ordinary share, compared to net income of $17.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted ordinary share.

The Company’s underwriting loss of $18.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven primarily by (i) strengthening of Open Market specialty reserves related to aviation losses from the 2022 Russia-Ukraine conflict, and (ii) catastrophe losses including Hurricane Milton, the Jeju Air plane crash, and other marine and energy related events. The combined ratio for the fourth quarter of 2024 included 10.1% related to Russia-Ukraine conflict, and 11.9% related to catastrophes.

Full Year 2024 Highlights (all comparisons are to full year 2023):

Gross premiums written increased 9.7% to $698.3 million;

Net premiums earned increased 6.3% to $620.0 million;

Net underwriting loss of $8.2 million compared to a net underwriting income of $32.0 million;

Combined ratio of 101.4%, compared to 94.5%;

Total investment income of $79.6 million, compared to $72.1 million;

Net income of $42.8 million, or $1.24 per diluted ordinary share, compared to $86.8 million, or $2.50 per diluted ordinary share; and

Fully diluted book value per share increased 7.2% to $17.95, from $16.74 at December 31, 2023.



The Company’s underwriting loss for 2024 was driven primarily by (i) strengthening of Open Market specialty reserves related to aviation losses from the 2022 Russia-Ukraine conflict, and (ii) catastrophe losses including the Baltimore Bridge collapse, Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the Jeju Air plane crash, and other marine and energy related events. The combined ratio for 2024 included 2.4% related to Russia-Ukraine conflict, and 9.3% related to catastrophes.

Greg Richardson, Chief Executive Officer of Greenlight Re, stated, “While our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 fell short of our expectations, we are proud of what we have accomplished during the year in terms of strengthening our organization, processes, and balance sheet. We are well positioned to deliver shareholder value in 2025 and beyond.”

David Einhorn, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “The fourth quarter was challenging for our investment program post U.S. election results. However, Solasglas’ 9.8% return for the full-year 2024 was solid in light of our conservative positioning, with a year-ending net exposure of 33%.”

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Earnings Call

Greenlight Re will host a live conference call to discuss its financial results on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Dial-in details:

U.S. toll free 1-877-407-9753

International 1-201-493-6739

The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1703379&tp_key=8d103d18f7

A telephone replay will be available following the call through March 18, 2025. The replay of the call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. toll free) or 1-201-612-7415 (international), access code 13750849. An audio file of the call will also be available on the Company’s website, www.greenlightre.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In presenting the Company’s results, management has included fully diluted book value per share as a financial measure that is not calculated under standards or rules that comprise accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). This measure is referred to as a non-GAAP measure. The non-GAAP measure may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. Management believes the measure allows for a more thorough understanding of the Company’s performance. The non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and should be used to monitor our results and should be considered in addition to, and not viewed as a substitute for those measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of the measure to the most comparable GAAP figures is included in the attached financial information in accordance with Regulation G.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (the “Company”) within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on the Company’s behalf. These risks and uncertainties include a downgrade or withdrawal of our A.M. Best ratings; any suspension or revocation of any of our licenses; losses from catastrophes; the loss of significant brokers; the performance of Solasglas Investments, LP; the carry values of our investments made under our Greenlight Re Innovations segment may differ significantly from those that would be used if we carried these investments at fair value; and other factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as those factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic and other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as provided by law.

About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.

Greenlight Re ( www.greenlightre.com ) provides multiline property and casualty insurance and reinsurance through its licensed and regulated reinsurance entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland, and its Lloyd’s platform, Greenlight Innovation Syndicate 3456. The Company complements its underwriting activities with a non-traditional investment approach designed to achieve higher rates of return over the long term than reinsurance companies that exclusively employ more traditional investment strategies. The Company’s innovations unit, Greenlight Re Innovations, supports technology innovators in the (re)insurance space by providing investment capital, risk capacity, and access to a broad insurance network.

Investor Relations Contact

Karin Daly

Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.

(212) 836-9623

IR@greenlightre.ky

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.

CONSOLIDATEDBALANCE SHEETS

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Investments Investment in related party investment fund, at fair value $ 387,144 $ 258,890 Other investments 73,160 73,293 Total investments 460,304 332,183 Cash and cash equivalents 64,685 51,082 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 584,402 604,648 Reinsurance balances receivable (net of allowance for expected credit losses) 704,483 619,401 Loss and loss adjustment expenses recoverable (net of allowance for expected credit losses) 85,790 25,687 Deferred acquisition costs 82,249 79,956 Unearned premiums ceded 29,545 17,261 Other assets 4,765 5,089 Total assets $ 2,016,223 $ 1,735,307 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 860,969 $ 661,554 Unearned premium reserves 324,551 306,310 Reinsurance balances payable 105,892 68,983 Funds withheld 21,878 17,289 Other liabilities 6,305 11,795 Debt 60,749 73,281 Total liabilities 1,380,344 1,139,212 Shareholders' equity Ordinary share capital (par value $0.10; issued and outstanding, 34,831,324) (2023: par value $0.10; issued and outstanding, 35,336,732) $ 3,483 $ 3,534 Additional paid-in capital 481,551 484,532 Retained earnings 150,845 108,029 Total shareholders' equity 635,879 596,095 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,016,223 $ 1,735,307





GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.

CONSOLIDATEDRESULTS OF OPERATIONS

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except percentages and per share amounts) Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 (Unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Underwriting revenue Gross premiums written $ 143,756 $ 112,338 $ 698,335 $ 636,810 Gross premiums ceded (12,459 ) (7,022 ) (77,070 ) (42,762 ) Net premiums written 131,297 105,316 621,265 594,048 Change in net unearned premium reserves 16,839 32,129 (1,311 ) (10,901 ) Net premiums earned $ 148,136 $ 137,445 $ 619,954 $ 583,147 Underwriting related expenses Net loss and LAE incurred: Current year $ (100,998 ) $ (75,228 ) $ (406,465 ) $ (348,798 ) Prior year (21,747 ) (704 ) (20,804 ) (11,206 ) Net loss and LAE incurred (122,745 ) (75,932 ) (427,269 ) (360,004 ) Acquisition costs (38,549 ) (42,175 ) (176,775 ) (168,877 ) Underwriting expenses (4,634 ) (5,541 ) (22,857 ) (19,587 ) Deposit interest expense, net (208 ) (2,042 ) (1,228 ) (2,687 ) Net underwriting income (loss) $ (18,000 ) $ 11,755 $ (8,175 ) $ 31,992 Income (loss) from investment in Solasglas $ (8,817 ) $ 905 $ 33,605 $ 28,696 Net investment income 11,374 13,230 45,954 43,408 Total investment income $ 2,557 $ 14,135 $ 79,559 $ 72,104 Corporate and other expenses $ (3,043 ) $ (9,833 ) $ (16,377 ) $ (23,653 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses) (8,851 ) 3,905 (5,606 ) 11,566 Other income, net — — — 265 Interest expense (1,009 ) (2,367 ) (5,836 ) (5,344 ) Income tax recovery (expense) 928 11 (749 ) (100 ) Net income $ (27,418 ) $ 17,606 $ 42,816 $ 86,830 Earnings per share Basic $ (0.81 ) $ 0.52 $ 1.26 $ 2.55 Diluted $ (0.81 ) $ 0.50 $ 1.24 $ 2.50 Underwriting ratios: Current year loss ratio 68.1 % 54.7 % 65.6 % 59.8 % Prior year reserve development ratio 14.7 % 0.5 % 3.4 % 1.9 % Loss ratio 82.8 % 55.2 % 69.0 % 61.7 % Acquisition cost ratio 26.0 % 30.7 % 28.5 % 29.0 % Composite ratio 108.8 % 85.9 % 97.5 % 90.7 % Underwriting expense ratio 3.3 % 5.5 % 3.9 % 3.8 % Combined ratio 112.1 % 91.4 % 101.4 % 94.5 %

The following tables present the Company’s results by segment and on a consolidated basis:

Segment results for three months ended December 31, 2024 Three months ended December 31, 2024: Open Market Innovations Corporate Total Consolidated Gross premiums written $ 123,094 $ 20,663 $ (1 ) $ 143,756 Net premiums written $ 113,907 $ 17,391 $ (1 ) $ 131,297 Net premiums earned 127,783 19,014 1,339 148,136 Net loss and LAE incurred (105,307 ) (12,955 ) (4,483 ) (122,745 ) Acquisition costs (32,539 ) (5,729 ) (281 ) (38,549 ) Other underwriting expenses (3,901 ) (733 ) — (4,634 ) Deposit interest expense, net (208 ) — — (208 ) Underwriting income (loss) (14,172 ) (403 ) (3,425 ) (18,000 ) Net investment income (loss) 10,959 (208 ) 623 11,374 Corporate and other expenses — (429 ) (2,614 ) (3,043 ) Income (loss) from investment in Solasglas (8,817 ) (8,817 ) Foreign exchange losses (8,851 ) (8,851 ) Interest expense (1,009 ) (1,009 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (3,213 ) (1,040 ) (24,093 ) (28,346 ) Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 82.4 % 68.1 % 334.8 % 82.8 % Acquisition cost ratio 25.5 % 30.1 % 21.0 % 26.0 % Composite ratio 107.9 % 98.2 % 355.8 % 108.8 % Underwriting expenses ratio 3.2 % 3.9 % — % 3.3 % Combined ratio 111.1 % 102.1 % 355.8 % 112.1 %





Segment results for three months ended December 31, 2023 Three months ended December 31, 2023: Open Market Innovations Corporate Total Consolidated Gross premiums written $ 77,505 $ 22,618 $ 12,215 $ 112,338 Net premiums written $ 72,094 $ 20,995 $ 12,227 $ 105,316 Net premiums earned 101,889 23,223 12,333 137,445 Net loss and LAE incurred (53,006 ) (14,160 ) (8,766 ) (75,932 ) Acquisition costs (32,789 ) (6,823 ) (2,563 ) (42,175 ) Other underwriting expenses (4,835 ) (706 ) — (5,541 ) Deposit interest expense, net (2,042 ) — — (2,042 ) Underwriting income (loss) 9,217 1,534 1,004 11,755 Net investment income 8,230 4,333 667 13,230 Corporate and other expenses — (812 ) (9,021 ) (9,833 ) Income from investment in Solasglas 905 905 Foreign exchange gains 3,905 3,905 Interest expense (2,367 ) (2,367 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 17,447 $ 5,055 $ (4,907 ) $ 17,595 Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 52.0 % 61.0 % 71.1 % 55.2 % Acquisition cost ratio 32.2 % 29.4 % 20.8 % 30.7 % Composite ratio 84.2 % 90.4 % 91.9 % 85.9 % Underwriting expenses ratio 6.7 % 3.0 % — % 5.5 % Combined ratio 90.9 % 93.4 % 91.9 % 91.4 %





Segment results for year ended December 31, 2024 Year ended December 31, 2024: Open Market Innovations Corporate Total Consolidated Gross premiums written $ 603,798 $ 94,725 $ (188 ) $ 698,335 Net premiums written 541,446 80,016 (197 ) $ 621,265 Net premiums earned 511,922 86,352 21,680 $ 619,954 Net loss and LAE incurred (341,586 ) (51,939 ) (33,744 ) $ (427,269 ) Acquisition costs (144,852 ) (27,151 ) (4,772 ) $ (176,775 ) Other underwriting expenses (19,175 ) (3,682 ) — $ (22,857 ) Deposit interest expense, net(1) (1,228 ) — — $ (1,228 ) Underwriting income (loss) 5,081 3,580 (16,836 ) $ (8,175 ) Net investment income 42,629 702 2,623 $ 45,954 Corporate and other expenses — (2,445 ) (13,932 ) $ (16,377 ) Income from investment in Solasglas 33,605 33,605 Foreign exchange losses (5,606 ) (5,606 ) Interest expense (5,836 ) (5,836 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 47,710 $ 1,837 $ (5,982 ) $ 43,565 Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 66.7 % 60.1 % 155.6 % 69.0 % Acquisition cost ratio 28.3 % 31.4 % 22.0 % 28.5 % Composite ratio 95.0 % 91.5 % 177.6 % 97.5 % Underwriting expenses ratio 4.0 % 4.3 % — % 3.9 % Combined ratio 99.0 % 95.8 % 177.6 % 101.4 %





Segment results for year ended December 31, 2023 Year ended December 31, 2023: Open Market Innovations Corporate Total Consolidated Gross premiums written $ 504,435 $ 88,602 $ 43,773 $ 636,810 Net premiums written 466,544 83,608 43,896 $ 594,048 Net premiums earned 466,751 71,769 44,627 $ 583,147 Net loss and LAE incurred (262,290 ) (44,855 ) (52,859 ) $ (360,004 ) Acquisition costs (136,356 ) (22,381 ) (10,140 ) $ (168,877 ) Other underwriting expenses (16,827 ) (2,760 ) — $ (19,587 ) Deposit interest expense, net (2,687 ) — — $ (2,687 ) Underwriting income (loss) 48,591 1,773 (18,372 ) $ 31,992 Net investment income 37,351 2,732 3,325 $ 43,408 Corporate and other expenses — (3,080 ) (20,573 ) $ (23,653 ) Income from investment in Solasglas 28,696 28,696 Foreign exchange gains 11,566 11,566 Other income, net 265 265 Interest expense (5,344 ) (5,344 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 85,942 $ 1,425 $ (437 ) $ 86,930 Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 56.2 % 62.5 % 118.4 % 61.7 % Acquisition cost ratio 29.2 % 31.2 % 22.7 % 29.0 % Composite ratio 85.4 % 93.7 % 141.1 % 90.7 % Underwriting expenses ratio 4.2 % 3.8 % — % 3.8 % Combined ratio 89.6 % 97.5 % 141.1 % 94.5 %





GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.

KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

Management uses certain key financial measures, some of which are not prescribed under U.S. GAAP rules and standards (“non-GAAP financial measures”), to evaluate our financial performance, financial position, and the change in shareholder value. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure, as defined in SEC Regulation G, is a numerical measure of a company’s historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented under U.S. GAAP. We believe that these measures, which may be calculated or defined differently by other companies, provide consistent and comparable metrics of our business performance to help shareholders understand performance trends and facilitate a more thorough understanding of the Company’s business. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as substitutes for those determined under U.S. GAAP.

The key non-GAAP financial measure used in this news release is:

Fully diluted book value per share



This non-GAAP financial measure is described below.

Fully Diluted Book Value Per Share

Our primary financial goal is to increase fully diluted book value per share over the long term. We use fully diluted book value as a financial measure in our incentive compensation plan.

We believe that long-term growth in fully diluted book value per share is the most relevant measure of our financial performance because it provides management and investors a yardstick to monitor the shareholder value generated. Fully diluted book value per share may also help our investors, shareholders, and other interested parties form a basis of comparison with other companies within the property and casualty reinsurance industry. Fully diluted book value per share should not be viewed as a substitute for the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, which in our view is the basic book value per share.

We calculate basic book value per share as (a) ending shareholders' equity, divided by (b) the total ordinary shares issued and outstanding, as reported in the consolidated financial statements. Fully diluted book value per share represents basic book value per share combined with any dilutive impact of in-the-money stock options (assuming net exercise) and all outstanding restricted stock units, “RSUs”. We believe these adjustments better reflect the ultimate dilution to our shareholders.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the fully diluted book value per share to basic book value per share (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure):