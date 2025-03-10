Sword Group: Sword Switzerland strengthens its position with UN agencies | 4th framework contract signed with the WHO

A new strategic step for Sword Switzerland | Objective of +50% growth in the UN market by 2025



Sword has reached a new milestone with the signing of its fourth framework contract with a major UN agency: the World Health Organisation (WHO).



This success confirms our Swiss division’s strategy of development and excellence in the international organisations market. This new 5-year contract confirms our long-term presence and commitment.



An organisation optimised to serve the UN market:

- Specialised business unit for UN agencies,

- Global processes encouraging international collaboration within the group,

- Nearshore and offshore delivery centres,

- Innovative service models such as Centres of Expertise (Microsoft 365),

- Local presence in Geneva, close to the UN offices.



Global reach and increased opportunities: with 4 active long-term contracts (LTA) (WIPO, UNICEF, WHO, ILO), Sword has established itself as a key player in the UN IT Engineering market, estimated at USD 500 million in 2023, including USD 150 million via Procurement CH.



For 2024, Sword’s revenue in the UN segment will reach USD8.5 million, with an ambitious target of more than USD10 million in 2025, representing growth of 150% in two years.



Sword reaffirms its determination to support UN agencies with innovative solutions and an adapted organisation, continuing its international expansion.

AGENDA

The annual financial meeting to present the Results 2024 and Outlook 2025 and beyond will be held on 12 March in Paris.

Register

