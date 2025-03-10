DallasNews Corporation Announces Schedule for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

DALLAS, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) said today that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. A conference call will be held on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. CDT.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on DallasNews Corporation’s website at investor.dallasnewscorporation.com/events. An archive of the webcast will be available at dallasnewscorporation.com in the Investor Relations section.

To access the conference call, dial 1-800-715-9871 and provide the following access code when prompted: 4679948. A replay line will be available at 1-800-770-2030 until 11:59 p.m. CDT on April 1, 2025. The access code for the replay is 4679948#.

About DallasNews Corporation

DallasNews Corporation is the Dallas-based holding company of The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant.

The Dallas Morning News, Texas’ leading daily newspaper, is renowned for its excellent journalistic reputation, intense regional focus, and close community ties. As a testament to its commitment to quality journalism, the publication has been honored with nine Pulitzer Prizes.

Medium Giant, an integrated creative marketing agency with offices in Dallas and Tulsa, works with a roster of premium brands and companies. In 2024, the agency earned top industry recognition, winning an AAF Addy and the AMA DFW Annual Marketer of the Year Award for Campaign of the Year, along with six prestigious Davey Awards. Medium Giant is a wholly owned business of DallasNews Corporation. For additional information, visit mediumgiant.co.

