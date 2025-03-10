Viemed Healthcare Announces Record 2024 Financial Results

LAFAYETTE, La., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (NASDAQ:VMD), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced today that it has reported its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, and issued its guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operational Highlights (all dollar amounts are USD):

  • Net revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 reached a new Company record of $60.7 million representing an increase of $10.0 million, or 20%, over net revenues reported for the comparable quarter ended December 31, 2023. Total net revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024 were a record-breaking $224.3 million, an increase of $41.2 million, or 23%, over the year ended December 31, 2023.

  • Net income attributable to Viemed for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 totaled $4.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, an increase of 24% over net income attributable to Viemed reported for the comparable quarter ended December 31, 2023. Net income attributable to Viemed for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $11.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, an increase of 10% over the year ended December 31, 2023, marking the Company's eighth consecutive year of positive net income.

  • The Company increased its ventilator patient count to 11,795 as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 14% over December 31, 2023, and a 4% sequential increase from September 30, 2024.

  • The Company increased its PAP therapy patient count to 21,338 as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 43% over December 31, 2023, and a 10% sequential increase from September 30, 2024. The Company also increased its sleep resupply patient count to 24,478 as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 29% over December 31, 2023, and an 11% sequential increase from September 30, 2024.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $14.2 million and a record $51.1 million, respectively. A reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.

  • The Company continues to generate substantial excess free cash flow while achieving robust organic growth and replacing a significant portion of its ventilator fleet during 2025. Net cash provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $39.1 million compared with $45.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Free Cash Flow for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $11.6 million compared with $21.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. A reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.

  • As of December 31, 2024, the Company maintains a strong cash balance of $17.5 million, and an overall working capital balance of $15.6 million. Long-term debt as of December 31, 2024 amounted to $3.6 million and the Company has $55 million available under existing credit facilities.

Full Year 2025 Guidance (all dollar amounts are USD):

  • Net revenue for the year ending December 31, 2025 is expected to be in the range of $254 million to $265 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the year ending December 31, 2025 is expected to be in the range of $54 million to $58 million. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below for further information on this non-GAAP financial guidance.

Casey Hoyt, Viemed’s CEO, noted, “We once again demonstrated our value as a vital link between patients, providers, and payers for complex respiratory services with fourth quarter results meeting the high end of our expectations and maintaining a track record of strong organic growth and profitability, while at the same time enhancing the balance sheet. The sequential improvement in our operational metrics throughout 2024 reinforces the momentum we have established with hard-won improvements in our sales force and diversification of the business. Likewise, the continued demand for our high-touch, technology-enabled clinical approach in a regulatory environment that stresses efficiency, home care, transparency, and compliance gives us greater confidence in our value proposition.”

“Looking ahead to 2025, we are leaning into what has worked well for us throughout 2024 and growing in ways that complement our existing strengths. Utilizing the systems and processes we have in place for sales and operating efficiencies, as well as our home-grown staffing business, we plan to ramp up our sales force at a more aggressive pace to further penetrate a massively underserved market for non-invasive ventilation, sleep, staffing, and other complementary services. We also expect our trusted place in the home and our extensive, national payer relationships to create new opportunities to amplify these partnerships and potentially pursue inorganic growth,” added Mr. Hoyt.

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share amounts)
 
 At
December 31, 2024		 At
December 31, 2023
ASSETS   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$        17,540  $        12,839 
Accounts receivable, net         24,911           18,451 
Inventory         4,320           4,628 
Prepaid expenses and other assets         6,109           2,449 
Total current assets$        52,880  $        38,367 
Long-term assets   
Property and equipment, net         76,279           73,579 
Finance lease right-of-use assets         50           401 
Operating lease right-of-use assets         2,831           2,872 
Equity investments         2,794           1,680 
Debt investment         —           2,219 
Deferred tax asset         8,398           4,558 
Identifiable intangibles, net         848           567 
Goodwill         32,989           29,765 
Other long-term assets         —           887 
Total long-term assets         124,189           116,528 
TOTAL ASSETS$        177,069  $        154,895 
    
LIABILITIES   
Current liabilities   
Trade payables$        5,322  $        4,180 
Deferred revenue         6,694           6,207 
Income taxes payable         3,883           2,153 
Accrued liabilities         20,157           17,578 
Finance lease liabilities, current portion         50           256 
Operating lease liabilities, current portion         811           678 
Current portion of long-term debt         409           1,072 
Total current liabilities$        37,326  $        32,124 
Long-term liabilities    
Accrued liabilities         846           558 
Finance lease liabilities, less current portion         —           132 
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion         2,007           2,184 
Long-term debt         3,589           6,002 
Total long-term liabilities$        6,442  $        8,876 
TOTAL LIABILITIES$        43,768  $        41,000 
Commitments and Contingencies         —           — 
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Common stock - No par value: unlimited authorized; 39,132,897 and 38,506,161 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively         23,365           18,702 
Additional paid-in capital         18,337           15,698 
Retained earnings         89,691           79,495 
TOTAL VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.'S SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$        131,393  $        113,895 
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary         1,908           — 
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY         133,301           113,895 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$        177,069  $        154,895 


 
VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except outstanding shares and per share amounts)
 
 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Revenue$        60,695  $        50,739  $        224,257  $        183,008 
        
Cost of revenue         24,557           18,628           91,054           70,225 
        
Gross profit$        36,138  $        32,111  $        133,203  $        112,783 
        
Operating expenses       
Selling, general and administrative         28,211           23,905           106,199           87,884 
Research and development 803           651   3,068           2,782 
Stock-based compensation         1,521           1,534           6,285           5,849 
Depreciation and amortization         343           434           1,483           1,391 
Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment         (1,104)          272           (1,905)          645 
Other expense (income), net         (88)          26           173           (98)
Income from operations$        6,452  $        5,289  $        17,900  $        14,330 
        
Non-operating income and expenses       
Income (expense) from investments    43           (954)          485 
Interest expense, net         (147)          (256)          (776)          (424)
        
Net income before taxes         6,305           5,076           16,170           14,391 
Provision for income taxes         1,881           1,599           4,761           4,148 
Net income$        4,424  $        3,477  $        11,409  $        10,243 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest         108           —           144           — 
Net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc.$        4,316  $        3,477  $        11,265  $        10,243 
        
Net income per share       
Basic$        0.11  $        0.09  $        0.29  $        0.27 
Diluted$        0.10  $        0.09  $        0.28  $        0.25 
        
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:       
Basic         39,027,522           38,492,731           38,754,893           38,354,071 
Diluted         41,522,457           40,383,109           40,805,085           40,378,922 


 
VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
 
 Year Ended December 31,
  2024   2023 
Cash flows from operating activities   
Net income$        11,409  $        10,243 
Adjustments for:   
Depreciation and amortization         25,368           21,862 
Change in inventory reserve         —           — 
Stock-based compensation expense         6,285           5,849 
Distributions of earnings received from equity method investments         147           980 
Income from equity method investments         (261)          (485)
Loss (income) from debt investment         1,344           (219)
Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment         (1,905)          645 
Amortization of deferred financing costs         187           — 
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)         (3,840)          (1,439)
Changes in working capital:   
Accounts receivable, net         (6,073)          (1,058)
Inventory         574           (472)
Prepaid expenses and other assets         544           2,176 
Trade payables         359           (859)
Deferred revenue         364           851 
Accrued liabilities         2,857           4,959 
Income tax payable/receivable         1,730           2,179 
Net cash provided by operating activities$        39,089  $        45,212 
Cash flows from investing activities    
Purchase of property and equipment         (37,771)          (26,093)
Investment in equity investments         (1,000)          (20)
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired         (2,999)          (28,588)
Investment in debt security         —           — 
Proceeds from sale of debt security         750           — 
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment         10,321           2,588 
Net cash used in investing activities$        (30,699) $        (52,113)
Cash flows from financing activities   
Proceeds from exercise of options         1,017           1,303 
Proceeds from term notes         —           5,000 
Principal payments on term notes         (1,071)          (3,721)
Proceeds from revolving credit facilities         3,000           8,000 
Principal payments on revolving credit facilities         (5,000)          (7,005)
Payments for debt issuance costs         (192)          — 
Shares redeemed to pay income tax         (1,069)          (594)
Shares repurchased under the share repurchase program         —           — 
Repayments of finance lease liabilities         (338)          (157)
Distributions to non-controlling interest         (36)          — 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities$        (3,689) $        2,826 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents         4,701           (4,075)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year         12,839           16,914 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$        17,540  $        12,839 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information   
Cash paid during the period for interest$        950  $        851 
Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds$        6,827  $        3,566 
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash transactions   
Non-cash change in debt from the reclassification of debt issuance costs$        —  $        (594)
Net non-cash changes to operating lease$        —  $        (41)
Equipment and other fixed asset purchases payable at end of period$        2,179  $        1,396 
Equipment sales receivable at end of period$        2,844  $        — 
Non-cash consideration received for sale of debt security$        125  $        — 


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release refers to “Adjusted EBITDA”, which is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides helpful information with respect to the Company’s operating performance as viewed by management, including a view of the Company’s business that is not dependent on the impact of the Company’s capitalization structure and items that are not part of the Company’s day-to-day operations. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (i) to compare the Company’s operating performance on a consistent basis, (ii) to calculate incentive compensation for the Company’s employees, (iii) for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s internal annual operating budget, and (iv) to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of the Company’s operational strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating performance in the same manner as management. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of the Company’s financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of ongoing operations; and other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. In calculating Adjusted EBITDA, certain items (mostly non-cash) are excluded from net income including depreciation and amortization of capitalized assets, net interest expense (income), stock based compensation, transaction costs, impairment of assets, and taxes.

The following table is a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, on a historical basis for the periods indicated:

 
VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
(Unaudited)
 
For the quarter endedDecember 31, 2024September 30, 2024June 30, 2024March 31, 2024December 31, 2023September 30, 2023June 30, 2023March 31, 2023
Net Income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc. $        4,316 $        3,878 $        1,468 $        1,603 $        3,477 $        2,919 $        2,330 $        1,517 
Add back:        
Depreciation & amortization         6,366          6,408          6,309          6,285          5,918          5,975          5,207          4,762 
Interest expense (income)         147          225          254          150          256          237          (20)         (49)
Stock-based compensation(a)         1,521          1,712          1,620          1,432          1,534          1,453          1,471          1,391 
Transaction costs(b)         11          12          221          110          61          177          94          206 
Impairment of assets(c)         —          125          2,173          —          —          —          —          — 
Income tax expense         1,881          1,594          768          518          1,599          1,320          728          501 
Adjusted EBITDA$        14,242 $        13,954 $        12,813 $        10,098 $        12,845 $        12,081 $        9,810 $        8,328 


For the year ended
  December 31, 2024
  December 31, 2023
Net Income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
  $11,265  $10,243 
Add back:         
Depreciation & amortization   25,368   21,862 
Interest expense (income)   776   424 
Stock-based compensation(a)   6,285   5,849 
Transaction costs(b)   354   538 
Impairment of assets(c)   2,298    
Income tax expense   4,761   4,148 
Adjusted EBITDA
  $
51,107
  $43,064
 


(a)Represents non-cash, equity-based compensation expense associated with option and RSU awards.
(b)Represents transaction costs and expenses related to acquisition and integration efforts associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions.
(c)Represents impairments of the fair value of investment and litigation-related assets.
  


Free Cash Flow

This press release refers to “Free Cash Flow” which is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from sale of property & equipment. Historically reported amounts of Free Cash Flow for the year ended December 31, 2023 have been recast to include the effect of proceeds from the sale of property and equipment. This adjustment aligns the calculation with the Company’s current presentation methodology and more accurately reflects net cash flows for capital expenditures by accounting for inflows on asset dispositions. The Company's presentation of this financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The Company uses free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, in its operational and financial decision-making. Management believes free cash flow is useful to investors as it is commonly used by analysts, investors, rating agencies, and other stakeholders to assess competitors and evaluate a company's ability to service its debt. However, free cash flow should not be viewed as a measure of liquidity or as an indicator of cash available for discretionary use, including business investments or meeting financial obligations.

The following unaudited table is a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Free Cash Flow, on a historical basis for the periods indicated:

   Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands)   2024   2023 
Net cash provided by operating activities  $        39,089  $        45,212 
Purchase of property and equipment           (37,771)          (26,093)
Proceeds from sale of property & equipment           10,321           2,588 
Free Cash Flow  $        11,639  $        21,707 


The revenues from each major source are summarized in the following table:

 Year Ended December 31,
  2024  % of Total Revenue  2023  % of Total Revenue $
Change		 %
Change
Net revenue from rentals           
Ventilator rentals, non-invasive and invasive$        124,577          55.6 % $        108,258          59.2 % $        16,319          15.1 %
Other home medical equipment rentals         48,651          21.7 %          38,315          20.9 %          10,336          27.0 %
Net revenue from sales and services           
Equipment and supply sales         30,896          13.7 %          25,770          14.1 %          5,126          19.9 %
Service revenues         20,133          9.0 %          10,665          5.8 %          9,468          88.8 %
Total net revenue$        224,257          100.0 % $        183,008          100.0 % $        41,249          22.5 %