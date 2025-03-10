The 2025 HBCU First LOOK Film Festival Set To Elevate Future Storytellers

Washington, D.C., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 HBCU First LOOK Film Festival (HBCUFLF) is red carpet-ready once again to Elevate Future Storytellers. Now in its 3rd year, the unprecedented film festival and challenge creates space for young visionaries to share their work and learn the business from HBCU industry notables. Submissions officially open on March 5, 2025, inclusive of the exciting new Global Impact category, and will be accepted through August 28, 2025. For submissions visit www.hbcufirstlook.com or www.FilmFreeway.com for rules and qualifications.

The Global Impact category expands the festival’s reach by tapping into the rich storytelling experience that spans 54 countries. With content from culturally diverse filmmakers now widely-featured on Netflix, OkayAfrica, BBC and across mainstream streaming platforms, the HBCU First LOOK Film Festival is primed to strengthen the pipeline for collaborations with international production companies. Aspiring ‘auteurs’ seeking to participate in the Global Impact category must have productions that were shot internationally.

Independent Filmmaker Bree West of OCTET Productions has produced several films internationally and shares “I believe the HBCU First LOOK Film Festival’s new international filmmakers’ component can change the trajectory for many young filmmakers. Across the globe there are rich stories of every genre to be told” Ms. West participated in the 2024 festival and will return this year to support rising talent.

Last year’s HBCU First LOOK Challenge drew more than 250 submissions, with winning entries in the categories of short, feature, mobile, documentary and animation, demonstrating the versatility of young challenge hopefuls.

“The 2025 HBCU First LOOK Film Festival is our most ambitious yet, as we open the challenge and festival to international young filmmakers,” said Sheila Eldridge, Festival Founder and CEO of Miles Ahead Entertainment and Broadcasting. “These global perspectives add indelible value to the HBCU creative community.”

Global content curator and HBCU alumni Terk Stevens of the Terk Entertainment Group adds, “Early exposure to voices from across the globe can be a game-changing experience for young filmmakers. Creativity isn’t a monolith.” Mr. Stevens has been instrumental in forging global collaborations and productions for more than a decade.

The festival’s inaugural year in 2023 celebrated Black filmmakers with the opening night screening of the George C. Wolfe directed drama, Rustin. The acclaimed film, produced by The Obamas’ Higher Ground imprint and Netflix, tells the story of Bayard Rustin, architect of 1963’s historic March on Washington. In 2024, activism took center stage as the Festival’s mission rallied around the film Kemba, the true story of a female HBCU student who was wrongly incarcerated. The HBCU First LOOK Film Festival ‘s social justice impact helped secure freedom for Michelle West and a full pardon for Kemba Smith Pradia.

This year’s festival will continue to elevate future storytellers with an even stronger emphasis on diverse voices. The infusion of international insight provided by the new Global Impact category widens the creative lens for young filmmakers. The 2025 HBCUFLF programming will not only educate and empower, but also serve as the catalyst for future collaborations between top HBCU industry alumni and the young creative community inspired by their success.

For more information on the HBCU First LOOK Film Festival contact info@hbcufirstlook.com and submissions , visit www.hbcufirstlookfilmfestival.com/filmfestival. Social platforms @HBCUFirstLOOK #HBCUculture #HBCUglobal

About HBCU First LOOK Film Festival

Founded by Howard University alumna Sheila Eldridge, the HBCU First LOOK Film Festival is inspiring a new generation of minority talent and storytellers in the film, television, and broadcasting industry by teaching HBCU students practical skills to improve their craft, creating platforms to showcase their work, connecting executives and students to build a pipeline of talent and career opportunities that is a celebration of Black filmmakers rooted in the HBCU culture.

Past sponsors and media partners include AARP, HBCYOU, Andscape, NBC, TVOne, Oxygen True Crime, HBCUGO.TV, Howard University Television + Film, Howard University Television (WHUT), Howard University Radio Network, SiriusXM Channel 141 & 142 and the Cafe Mocha Radio Network.

About Miles Ahead Entertainment & Broadcasting

Miles Ahead Entertainment (MAE) is a woman-and minority-owned, MDOT/WOSB certified, global multicultural agency specializing in strategic planning, social media marketing and virtual events, talent acquisition management, concierge sponsorship engagement. Subsidiary Miles Ahead Broadcasting has produced award winning broadcast television and audio productions Café Mocha Radio & TV, Mocha Podcasts Network and Salute Her Awards. MAE’s principal, Sheila Eldridge, is a Howard University, Cathy Hughes School of Communications graduate and wards, Telly Award, Living Legends Foundation ‘Entrepreneur’ Award and was most recently named as one of the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. Women of Influence Power50 Honorees.

Attachment