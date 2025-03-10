Prospect Capital and Refuel Agency Create a Positive Impact for Military Veterans Through Philanthropic Partnership 

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”), a leading middle-market investment company and Prospect portfolio company, Refuel Agency (“Refuel”), a top media and marketing firm specializing in military-focused customer engagement, have joined forces to make a significant philanthropic impact on the veteran community. Through its connection with Refuel, the John and Daria Barry Foundation has provided support to two leading veteran-focused organizations: Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) and Avalon Action Alliance.

“Prospect has long believed that smart investments not only drive financial growth but can also create meaningful, positive change in the communities we serve,” said John Barry, Chairman and CEO of Prospect and trustee of the John and Daria Barry Foundation. “Through our partnership with Refuel, we were introduced to Team RWB and Avalon Action Alliance—two organizations making a difference in the lives of veterans. We are honored to support their missions.”

Strengthening Veteran Support Through Strategic Giving

Refuel, a top media and marketing firm dedicated to serving military members, veterans, and their families, played a key role in connecting the John and Daria Barry Foundation with two impactful veteran-focused nonprofits. This collaboration has strengthened programs that provide critical support and resources to those who have served.

Team Red, White & Blue – The John and Daria Barry Foundation’s support will help expand the Eagle Alliance Program, which:

Provides corporate Veteran Employee Resource Group support to help veterans thrive in the workplace.

Enhances digital infrastructure for veteran referrals, connecting them with essential services.

Strengthens partnerships with organizations focused on veteran health and wellness.



Avalon Action Alliance – The John and Daria Barry Foundation’s support will strengthen Avalon’s integrative trauma care model, which provides:

Traumatic Brain Injury Treatment - Comprehensive assessments and access to specialized care.

Post-Traumatic Stress Recovery – Peer-driven programs rooted in science to promote post-traumatic growth.

Substance Abuse Treatment – A veteran-centered, community-driven approach to rehabilitation.



Liz Carmo, Executive Vice President for Audience and Brand at Refuel, has observed the positive impact first-hand of these two veterans organizations on the military veteran community.

“At Refuel, our mission is to connect brands and organizations with underserved and mission-driven communities, including military members, veterans, and their families,” explained Ms. Carmo. “We are thrilled to have played a role in connecting the John and Daria Barry Foundation to these two impactful organizations, further amplifying the support available to the veteran community.”

Investing Beyond Business

Prospect’s investment philosophy goes beyond financial returns. Prospect also prioritizes supporting the missions and customers of the companies in which Prospect invests. By backing Refuel, Prospect not only contributed to Refuel’s growth but also helped drive a ripple effect of positive social impact.

“The ability to connect investment decisions with real, life-changing outcomes is incredibly rewarding,” said Mr. Barry. “Prospect Capital is proud to be part of a financial ecosystem where businesses, philanthropy, and communities work together for a greater purpose.”

About Prospect Capital Corporation

Prospect is a business development company lending to and investing in private businesses. Prospect’s investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

Prospect has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Prospect has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

About Refuel

Refuel Agency, a leader in Media + Marketing services, focuses on connecting brands and agencies with military audiences through its Armed Forces Communications division. Also specializing in multicultural and youth audiences, Refuel has collaborated with nearly half of the Fortune 500 companies, most top 100 agencies, and numerous boutique agencies over the past 35 years. For more information, please visit https://www.refuelagency.com.

