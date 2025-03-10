Druid City Vital Care Recognized at Vital Care Infusion Services Annual Conference

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Druid City Vital Care (“Druid City”) was recently recognized at the Vital Care Infusion Services annual conference in Orlando, FL. Three locations -- Tuscaloosa, AL, Tupelo, MS, and North Augusta, SC -- each received Top Gun awards for performance. The Memphis location won the Fast Starter award for the most revenue in their first year. Tuscaloosa was recognized as the #1 franchise in the Vital Care franchisee network for 2023 and 2024, and achieved the milestone of being the first Vital Care site to ever exceed $100 million in receipts for a calendar year.

About Druid City Vital Care :

Druid City Vital Care provides infusion pharmacy and sterile compounding services for patients with acute and chronic conditions. Druid City was recapitalized in October 2024 by investors including sponsor Inlet Road Capital Management, LLC, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC), members of senior management, and the company’s founders.

Inlet Road Capital Management, LLC has decades of combined experience in private equity ownership and management to create value for stakeholders and has invested in the past in home health care, pharmacy, franchisees, and franchisors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company with $7.2 billion of total assets as of December 31, 2024.

For further information, contact:

Brian Harrison, Partner, Inlet Road Capital Management, LLC

(917) 640-4358