Sonoco Implementing Price Increases for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard, Converted Paperboard Products

HARTSVILLE, S.C., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable paper and metal packaging, today announced it is implementing a $70 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) in the United States and Canada, effective with shipments beginning April 10, 2025.

According to John Florence, General Counsel, Secretary and Vice President and General Manager, Industrial Paper Packaging North America, the price change is necessitated by continued inflation in input costs and tightening market conditions.

“Sonoco is committed to continuously improving our product offerings and pricing strategies to serve our customers better. As part of this commitment, we are also realigning to value-based pricing and transitioning away from offering old, corrugated container price mechanisms, which are not true reflections of our overall value and cost to serve customers. This change more accurately reflects current market conditions and the value of our products and service offerings while ensuring the sustainability of our operations,” Florence said.

Sonoco also will increase prices for all converted paperboard products by a minimum of 8 percent, effective with shipments on and after April 15, 2025. This includes paperboard tubes, cores, cones, partitions, protective packaging and other specialty products.

About Sonoco

Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging that serves some of the world’s best-known brands. Sonoco has approximately 28,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek in 2024. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com .

