John and Daria Barry Foundation Donates $4.7 Million to Support Students and Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of New York

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The John and Daria Barry Foundation (“Barry Foundation” or “Foundation”) has made an impactful $4.7 million donation to Inner-City Scholarship Fund, continuing its steadfast commitment to Catholic education in the Archdiocese of New York. This latest contribution brings the Foundation’s total giving to Inner-City since 2018 to more than $22 million.

Of this year’s gift, $1.8 million will provide scholarships and tuition assistance to hundreds of students, ensuring that financial barriers do not stand in the way of a high-quality education. The remaining $2.9 million will fund essential capital improvements across eight Catholic schools—investments that are fundamental to creating a safe and effective learning environment.

For decades, John and Daria Barry have supported Catholic schools, recognizing their vital role in providing access to academic excellence, particularly for underserved communities. Through the Barry Foundation, they have focused not just on student scholarships, but on critical infrastructure projects—new boilers, windows, and technology upgrades—that ensure students can learn in a safe, warm, and well-equipped environment.

“We have countless unglamorous capital needs in our schools and the John and Daria Barry Foundation has continuously stepped up to fund projects that are necessary for our students to learn in a stable, comfortable environment,” said Jill Lloyd, Executive Director of Inner-City Scholarship Fund.

Investing in Education with the Same Focus on Strong Fundamentals

John Barry’s philosophy as an investor is closely tied to his charitable giving. As the Chairman and CEO of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC), a leading investment firm that finances middle-market companies, Mr. Barry understands that strong fundamentals—stable cash flow, durable infrastructure, and sound financial management—are the key to long-term success. Rooted in his investment philosophy, Mr. Barry’s philanthropy ensures Catholic schools remain strong through strategic capital investments that promote long-term sustainability.

"Just as in business, fundamentals matter," said Mr. Barry. "Catholic schools provide an exceptional education, but they cannot do it without the right resources. We are proud to support Inner-City Scholarship Fund in making sure these schools not only stay open but thrive for years to come.”

The Lasting Impact of the Barry Foundation’s Giving

Since 2018, the Barry Foundation has provided more than $10 million in scholarships, helping over 10,000 students attend Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New York. At the same time, the Foundation has invested over $12 million in capital and technology projects, ensuring that these schools remain physically and operationally sound.

“The Archdiocese of New York’s schools continue to outperform public schools – and at a fraction of the cost per student. While math and reading proficiency rates are declining across the country, especially in underserved communities, Catholic schools remain a bright spot, delivering on their promise of academic excellence,” said Daria Barry. “Ensuring these schools remain open and accessible to all children, regardless of financial background, is more important than ever.”

The impact of these contributions is felt deeply by the students and educators who benefit from them.

“Receiving the Barry Scholarship has not only provided me with financial support to complete my education, but it has also been a huge source of motivation and encouragement. I will work hard to honor the Barry family’s investment, and I am determined to make the most of it.” Jahyona B., current junior at St. Vincent Ferrer High School in Manhattan.

“The John and Daria Barry Foundation is truly an answer to our prayers. The generous donation will go towards the installation of our new boiler. Now, we can focus on our mission in a comfortable and safe environment which is necessary for good learning.” The Most Reverend Gerardo J. Colacicco, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of New York and Pastor of St. Mary’s Parish in Wappingers Falls, NY.

About the John and Daria Barry Foundation:

The John and Daria Barry Foundation is committed to improving opportunities for underserved communities, with a focus on veterans, education, and the environment.

About Inner-City Scholarship Fund:

Founded in 1971, Inner-City Scholarship Fund exists to ensure that the gift of an excellent Catholic school education continues to be a viable option for students of all faiths. The organization changes lives by providing families with demonstrated financial need the opportunity to give their children a high-quality, values-based K-12 education within the Archdiocese of New York.

Contact Information

561 763 5033

