Meritage Announces the Passing of Board Member Duane Kluting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCQX: MHGU), one of the nation’s premier franchise restaurant operators, today announced the sudden passing of Duane Kluting, a valued member of the Company’s Board of Directors.

“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of our friend and Board member, Duane Kluting. We are deeply grateful to Duane for his friendship, leadership and commitment to growing our business. Duane joined us in 2005 and has been a trustworthy contributor through the years. He was a valued member of our Audit Committee where he diligently served the company, bringing years of financial expertise from his career at BDO, Herman Miller and X-Rite. He contributed immeasurable value to our company’s board and will be greatly missed,” said Mr. Robert Schermer, CEO.

“He was a devoted family man and spoke with pride of his son, daughter and grandchildren often. Our sincere condolences go out to his family at this time,” Mr. Schermer continued.





https://obits.mlive.com/us/obituaries/grandrapids/name/duane-kluting-obituary?id=57807278

