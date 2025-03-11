IDEX Biometrics ASA - Key information relating to possible subsequent offering/repair offering

Oslo, 11 March 2025

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from IDEX Biometrics ASA ("IDEX" or the "Company") on 11 March 2025 regarding irrevocable undertakings from certain existing shareholders for a total loan amount of NOK 30 million (“Loans”), and a possible subsequent offering, raising up to NOK 6 million, at the same subscription price as in the debt conversion related to the Loans (the "Subsequent Offering"), subject to approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on or about 11 April 2025.

Date on which the terms and conditions of the subsequent offering/repair offering were announced: 11 March 2025;

Last day including right: 10 March 2025;

Ex-date: 11 March 2025;

Record date: 12 March 2025;

Date of approval: Expected to be on or about 11 April 2025 by resolution of an Extraordinary General Meeting (to be called);

Maximum number of new shares: 600,000,000; and

Subscription price: NOK 0.01.

The Subsequent Offering will be carried out as set out in an offering prospectus (which must be approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority) to be published prior to commencement of the subscription period.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.