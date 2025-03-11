ORION CORPORATION
MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
11 MARCH 2025 at 09.00 EET
Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Juhani Kankaanpää
Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.
Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Juhani Kankaanpää
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 99432/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-03-10
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 7100 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 7100 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
Orion Corporation
|Liisa Hurme
President and CEO
|Olli Huotari
Executive Vice President,
Corporate Functions
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orionpharma.com
Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2024 amounted to EUR 1,542 million and the company had about 3,700 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.