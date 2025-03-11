Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
11 March 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 27 October 2023, and extended on 27 June 2024, 09 December 2024 and further extended on 28 February 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through Numis Securities Limited (which is trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”).

Date of purchase: 10 March 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 25,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 374.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 385.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):377.17

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Including the above purchase, the total shares purchased under the buyback programme amounts to 3,593,715 of which 1,391,739 have been transferred out of treasury.

As a result, the Group's total voting rights will be 114,145,827 while the Group's issued ordinary share capital is 116,347,803 of which 2,201,976 continue to be held in treasury. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE377.1725,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price
(GBp share)		Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading venue
915385.00 08:28:50XLON
579382.00 08:50:18XLON
405382.00 08:50:18XLON
160379.00 10:09:35XLON
300379.00 10:09:36XLON
465379.00 10:09:36XLON
41379.00 10:09:36XLON
445378.00 10:14:26XLON
600378.00 10:14:26XLON
46377.00 10:30:11XLON
960377.00 10:30:11XLON
351378.00 12:12:33XLON
699378.00 12:12:33XLON
1019378.00 12:12:33XLON
846378.00 12:12:33XLON
193378.00 12:12:33XLON
575378.00 12:12:33XLON
300378.00 12:12:33XLON
282378.00 12:12:33XLON
214375.00 12:30:11XLON
726375.00 12:30:13XLON
385374.00 12:47:12XLON
632376.00 13:20:22XLON
317376.00 13:20:22XLON
136376.00 13:22:45XLON
387376.00 13:22:45XLON
953377.00 13:46:57XLON
59377.00 13:47:02XLON
913377.00 13:48:17XLON
290376.00 13:53:10XLON
325376.00 13:53:10XLON
354376.00 13:53:10XLON
930375.00 14:20:58XLON
1012374.00 14:33:45XLON
900376.00 15:28:15XLON
656376.00 15:28:15XLON
1013378.00 15:40:29XLON
81378.00 15:44:47XLON
953378.00 15:44:47XLON
480377.00 15:45:24XLON
600377.00 15:45:24XLON
973376.00 16:01:24XLON
280376.00 16:03:24XLON
20376.00 16:03:24XLON
401376.00 16:03:24XLON
400376.00 16:03:24XLON
538375.00 16:15:50XLON
398375.00 16:15:50XLON
42374.00 16:17:27XLON
451374.00 16:17:30XLON

