LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

11 March 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 27 October 2023, and extended on 27 June 2024, 09 December 2024 and further extended on 28 February 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through Numis Securities Limited (which is trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”).

Date of purchase: 10 March 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 25,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 374.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 385.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 377.17

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Including the above purchase, the total shares purchased under the buyback programme amounts to 3,593,715 of which 1,391,739 have been transferred out of treasury.

As a result, the Group's total voting rights will be 114,145,827 while the Group's issued ordinary share capital is 116,347,803 of which 2,201,976 continue to be held in treasury. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 377.17 25,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading venue 915 385.00 08:28:50 XLON 579 382.00 08:50:18 XLON 405 382.00 08:50:18 XLON 160 379.00 10:09:35 XLON 300 379.00 10:09:36 XLON 465 379.00 10:09:36 XLON 41 379.00 10:09:36 XLON 445 378.00 10:14:26 XLON 600 378.00 10:14:26 XLON 46 377.00 10:30:11 XLON 960 377.00 10:30:11 XLON 351 378.00 12:12:33 XLON 699 378.00 12:12:33 XLON 1019 378.00 12:12:33 XLON 846 378.00 12:12:33 XLON 193 378.00 12:12:33 XLON 575 378.00 12:12:33 XLON 300 378.00 12:12:33 XLON 282 378.00 12:12:33 XLON 214 375.00 12:30:11 XLON 726 375.00 12:30:13 XLON 385 374.00 12:47:12 XLON 632 376.00 13:20:22 XLON 317 376.00 13:20:22 XLON 136 376.00 13:22:45 XLON 387 376.00 13:22:45 XLON 953 377.00 13:46:57 XLON 59 377.00 13:47:02 XLON 913 377.00 13:48:17 XLON 290 376.00 13:53:10 XLON 325 376.00 13:53:10 XLON 354 376.00 13:53:10 XLON 930 375.00 14:20:58 XLON 1012 374.00 14:33:45 XLON 900 376.00 15:28:15 XLON 656 376.00 15:28:15 XLON 1013 378.00 15:40:29 XLON 81 378.00 15:44:47 XLON 953 378.00 15:44:47 XLON 480 377.00 15:45:24 XLON 600 377.00 15:45:24 XLON 973 376.00 16:01:24 XLON 280 376.00 16:03:24 XLON 20 376.00 16:03:24 XLON 401 376.00 16:03:24 XLON 400 376.00 16:03:24 XLON 538 375.00 16:15:50 XLON 398 375.00 16:15:50 XLON 42 374.00 16:17:27 XLON 451 374.00 16:17:30 XLON

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Deutsche Numis

Charles Farquhar / Rajesh Iyer

+44 (0) 207 260 1000

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.