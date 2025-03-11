Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 11 March 2025 at 9:30 am EET

Sampo is introducing new reporting segments and publishes restated key figures for 2023 and 2024

Sampo is introducing new reporting segments to reflect its transformation into a fully-integrated P&C insurance group following the acquisition of Topdanmark in 2024.

As of the first quarter of 2025, Sampo will report its financial performance in the following segments based on the Group’s operational business areas:

Private will include the Group’s Nordic private customer business, previously reported under the If and Topdanmark segments in Sampo’s accounts. The segment would have represented 44 per cent of the Group’s insurance revenue in 2024.

Commercial will include the Group’s Nordic commercial customer businesses, previously reported under the If and Topdanmark segments in Sampo’s accounts, as well as Oona Health. The segment would have represented 25 per cent of the Group’s insurance revenue in 2024.

Industrial will include the Group’s Nordic Industrial customer business, previously reported under the If segment in Sampo’s accounts. Corporates with revenues of more than SEK 500 million, or more than 500 employees, are classified as Industrial customers. The segment would have represented 8 per cent of the Group’s insurance revenue in 2024.

UK will include the Group’s UK business, previously reported as Hastings in Sampo’s accounts. The segment would have represented 20 per cent of the Group’s insurance revenue in 2024.

In addition to the 4 main reporting segments, the underwriting result will include Other operations, encompassing the Group’s Baltic business, group eliminations and other internal items (representing 3 per cent of the Group’s insurance revenue in 2024).

In each segment, Sampo will report the key P&L figures from gross written premiums to the underwriting result. P&L figures below the underwriting result, such as net investment income and insurance finance income or expense, will be disclosed at the group level and described in a separate text section in the Group’s financial reports.

The new segmentation does not affect Sampo’s reported group level P&L figures or financial targets for 2024-2026. However, as of the first quarter of 2025, Sampo will disclose its underlying margin development based on its Nordic operations, rather than a group level.

The restated key figures for full-years 2023 and 2024 as well as for each quarter of 2024 are attached to this release and available at www.sampo.com/analyst-materials. Also, a short presentation regarding the segmentation is attached to this release.

