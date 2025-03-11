WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange release, 11 March 2025 at 09.30 EET

WithSecure Corporation to repurchase its own shares

The Board of Directors of WithSecure Corporation has decided to use the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on 20 March 2024, to repurchase the company’s own shares. The authorization was to purchase approximately 10% of all the shares in the company, in one or several tranches with the Company’s unrestricted equity.

The repurchased shares will be used for share-based incentive plans and board remuneration.

Maximum number of shares to be purchased is 350,000 shares, in one or more tranches. A maximum of EUR 400,000 will be used for the purchase. The target number corresponds to approximately 0.2% of the company’s number of total shares which is 176,016,849. The shares will be repurchased using the company’s unrestricted equity. The shares will be repurchased through public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki at the market price of the time of purchase.

The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

WithSecure has appointed Nordea to implement the share repurchases in accordance with the applicable price and volume restrictions and applicable terms and conditions. The company has the right to terminate the buying at any time.

Share repurchases will commence on 12 March 2025 at the earliest, and end on 30 April 2025 at the latest.

Total number of own shares held by WithSecure is 81,890 shares.

Contact information:

Laura Viita

Vice President Controlling, Investor relations and Sustainability

WithSecure Corporation

Tel. +358 50 4871044

Investor-relations@withsecure.com



