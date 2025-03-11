New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024 - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S        

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 32G and 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN

SeriesCurrencyBond typeMaturityIT/RF*
DK000954985932HDKKCibor3 + interest rate spread01-10-2029RF
DK000954993332HDKKCibor3 + interest rate spread01-10-2029RF
DK000955000632GDKKCibor3 + interest rate spread
(callable)		01-04-2028RF
DK000955019632HEUREuribor3 + interest rate spread01-04-2028RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

New Final Bond Terms - Nykredit Realkredit 110325