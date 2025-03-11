[Latest] Global Pharmaceutical Water Market Size/Share Worth USD 89.9 Billion by 2034 at a 9.3% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Pharmaceutical Water Market Size, Trends and Insights By Water Type (Bulk Water, Purified Water, Water for Injection (WFI), Pure Steam, Others (Water for Hemodialysis, etc.), Packaged Water, Sterile Purified Water, Sterile Water for Injection (SWFI), Sterile Water for Irrigation, Others (Sterile Water for Inhalation, etc.)), By Application (Solvents and Diluents, Culture Media, Equipment Cleaning, Others (Buffers and Solutions, etc.)), By End-user (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research & Manufacturing Organizations, Others (Academics, Research Laboratories, etc.)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Pharmaceutical Water Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 38.16 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 42.32 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 89.9 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.3% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Pharmaceutical Water Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Rise in Acquisitions: The market participants are concentrating on strategies such as company acquisitions, which will generate opportunities for the market to expand soon. For example, in April 2022, Evoqua Water Technologies, a water treatment company that serves the pharmaceutical, beverage, and other industries, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire renal business assets from STERIS Plc., a medical technology company. The acquisition will broaden Evoqua Water Technologies’ service area and increase its penetration of the healthcare vertical market.

Increasing Demand in Emerging Markets: The pharmaceutical water market offers promising growth prospects in emerging countries, including Brazil, India, China, and Southeast Asia. The pharmaceutical sector in these countries is experiencing rapid growth due to the expansion of generic drug manufacturing, the establishment of substantial biotechnology sectors, investments in research and development infrastructure, and the expansion of healthcare access. Both domestic and multinational pharmaceutical companies are establishing new facilities in emerging markets to meet the increasing demand for their products in the domestic and international markets. This will encourage the implementation of pharmaceutical water treatment systems, thereby offering manufacturers substantial growth prospects.

Biologic Drug Product Development: The utilization of pharmaceutical water is anticipated to experience a substantial increase in bioprocessing applications for the development and production of drug products, including monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and vaccines. During the production of biological drug products, water is extensively employed in downstream purification and final fill-finish operations. The present bioprocessing manufacturing paradigm is in the process of transitioning to single-use technologies. New market opportunities will be created by pharmaceutical water systems that are compatible with single-use bioprocessing equipment and compliant with drug product manufacturing.

Pharmaceutical Water Market Factors

The pharmaceutical water market is primarily propelled by the growing demand for high-quality water to produce pharmaceutical products, such as vaccines, biologics, and drugs. Manufacturers must invest in sophisticated water purification systems, as regulatory agencies such as the FDA and EMA mandate stringent water quality standards, including purified water (PW) and water for injection (WFI).

Furthermore, the demand for pharmaceutical-grade water is on the rise due to the global expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, which is being driven by factors such as an aging population, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increasing demand for healthcare services. The market’s expansion is further bolstered by the necessity for high-purity, dependable water to guarantee the safety and efficacy of medical products.

Pharmaceutical Water Market Constraints

The exorbitant cost of production and purification primarily hinders the Pharmaceutical Water Market. Sophisticated purification technologies, such as reverse osmosis, distillation, and filtration, are necessary to satisfy the stringent regulatory standards for pharmaceutical-grade water. However, this process can be costly to install and maintain.

Furthermore, pharmaceutical manufacturers incur additional operational expenses due to the energy-intensive nature of these water purification procedures. Water scarcity in specific regions also presents a challenge, as it may restrict water availability for pharmaceutical purposes, resulting in increased costs or supply chain disruptions. These factors may impede the market’s expansion, particularly in developing regions with inadequate infrastructure.

Pharmaceutical Water Market Opportunities

Ongoing technological advancements in water purification systems have created substantial opportunities in the Pharmaceutical Water Market. Innovative energy-efficient and cost-effective water treatment solutions allow pharmaceutical companies to reduce operational expenses while maintaining the highest quality of water.

Furthermore, the increasing emphasis on sustainability and environmentally favorable practices offers a chance to develop water recycling and reuse technologies within pharmaceutical production facilities, thereby reducing both water consumption and waste. The market potential is further expanded by the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals and personalized medicines, which creates opportunities for specialized water solutions to satisfy the unique needs of these products.

Pharmaceutical Water Market Obstacles

The pharmaceutical water market faces various obstacles, such as intricate regulatory compliance. It can be costly and time-consuming to ensure compliance with the evolving and stringent water purity standards that pharmaceutical manufacturers must adhere to.

Operational difficulties are also posed by the challenge of maintaining consistent water quality throughout the entire manufacturing process.

Furthermore, the substantial capital investment necessary to establish water purification infrastructure, as well as the ongoing expenses associated with maintaining and modernizing these systems, can serve as a substantial impediment, particularly for pharmaceutical companies that are smaller in size.

Maintaining a consistent supply of high-quality water for pharmaceutical production is also a challenge due to the potential supply chain disruptions caused by water scarcity or regulatory changes.

Pharmaceutical Water Market Size, Trends and Insights By Water Type (Bulk Water, Purified Water, Water for Injection (WFI), Pure Steam, Others (Water for Hemodialysis, etc.), Packaged Water, Sterile Purified Water, Sterile Water for Injection (SWFI), Sterile Water for Irrigation, Others (Sterile Water for Inhalation, etc.)), By Application (Solvents and Diluents, Culture Media, Equipment Cleaning, Others (Buffers and Solutions, etc.)), By End-user (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research & Manufacturing Organizations, Others (Academics, Research Laboratories, etc.)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Pharmaceutical Water Market Regional Analysis

Europe primarily dominates the purified water market due to the increasing number of health-conscious consumers in the region. Additionally, the market’s expansion will be further bolstered by the increasing popularity of bottled beverages.

Due to the expanding population, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience substantial growth. Additionally, the expected increase in the prevalence of ill health and maladies resulting from consuming contaminated water will further contribute to the market’s growth.

The pharmaceutical water market in the United States is experiencing significant growth, which is heavily influenced by developments in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. The growing demand for high-quality pharmaceutical products, particularly injectables, vaccines, and biologics, necessitates ultrapure water for production, which is one of the primary drivers.

As the pharmaceutical industry in the United States continues to develop, there is an increasing emphasis on implementing rigorous regulatory standards for water quality. This ensures that manufacturers allocate resources toward developing cutting-edge water purification technologies.

Furthermore, the demand for injectable medications has been further exacerbated by the aging population and the increase in chronic diseases, which has further exacerbated the need for Water for Injection (WFI). Additionally, the market’s expansion is influenced by the advancement of personalized medicine and the expansion of biotechnology, as these innovative therapies frequently depend on high-purity water in their manufacturing processes.





List of the prominent players in the Pharmaceutical Water Market:

Eurocrit Labs International

Evoqua Water Technologies

Veolia Water Solutions and Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

B. Braun Medical Inc.

ICU Medical Inc.

SteriCare Solutions

Danaher Corporation (Cytiva)

ROCKY MOUNTAIN BIOLOGICALS

Veltek Associates Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich (Merck KGaA)

Corning Incorporated

Others

The Pharmaceutical Water Market is segmented as follows:

By Water Type

Bulk Water Purified Water Water for Injection (WFI) Pure Steam Others (Water for Hemodialysis, etc.)

Packaged Water Sterile Purified Water Sterile Water for Injection (SWFI) Sterile Water for Irrigation Others (Sterile Water for Inhalation, etc.)



By Application

Solvents and Diluents

Culture Media

Equipment Cleaning

Others (Buffers and Solutions, etc.)

By End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research & Manufacturing Organizations

Others (Academics, Research Laboratories, etc.)

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

