Best Probiotics for Dogs (2025): PetLab Co. Named Top Pet Probiotic Brand by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK CITY, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has released an in-depth PetLab Co. review, highlighting the company’s innovative approach to pet health and wellness. The evaluation looks at the brand’s range of products designed to support the overall well-being of dogs, including probiotics, joint supplements, dental powder, and more.

With pet ownership increasing worldwide, the demand for premium, science-backed health solutions has grown exponentially. Pet owners are seeking effective ways to address common health issues in their animals, such as digestive discomfort, occasional joint stiffness, oral hygiene, and seasonal allergies.

PetLab Co., known for its scientifically crafted pet supplements, is a leader in supporting digestive health and overall well-being for pets. Their products are meticulously formulated using carefully selected, premium ingredients backed by extensive research.

​​The Expert Consumers review highlighted the following PetLab Co. products:

Probiotics for Dogs : Designed with a proprietary blend of probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics to promote gut health, maintain immune function, and support against seasonal allergies.

Designed with a proprietary blend of probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics to promote gut health, maintain immune function, and support against seasonal allergies. Joint Care Chew : A salmon-flavored supplement featuring MMP50™ and Curcugen® to promote joint flexibility, bone health, and mobility for dogs at all life stages.

A salmon-flavored supplement featuring MMP50™ and Curcugen® to promote joint flexibility, bone health, and mobility for dogs at all life stages. ProBright Advanced Dental Powder : Targets tartar buildup and bad breath with probiotics, brown algae, and rosemary leaf extract, promoting long-term oral health.

Targets tartar buildup and bad breath with probiotics, brown algae, and rosemary leaf extract, promoting long-term oral health. Allergy & Immune Soft Chews : Combines colostrum, omega-rich oils, and probiotics to support immune health, help seasonal allergy discomfort, and promote skin hydration.

Combines colostrum, omega-rich oils, and probiotics to support immune health, help seasonal allergy discomfort, and promote skin hydration. Salmon Bites Recipe: Freeze-dried, protein-rich treats with omega fatty acids to enhance skin and coat health while providing a flavorful reward.

“PetLab Co. has demonstrated a clear understanding of the evolving needs of pet owners seeking scientifically supported solutions for their dogs’ health,” Drew Thomas, a spokesperson for Expert Consumers stated. “Their approach to innovation and their emphasis on quality ingredients make them a noteworthy player in the pet health industry.”

Advanced Pet Health Supplements

PetLab Co.’s Probiotic Chew for dogs is one of its top products. The supplement features a proprietary blend of three probiotic strains designed to maintain gut health, support immune function, and address seasonal allergies. It also incorporates prebiotics and postbiotics to provide comprehensive digestive support, demonstrating a commitment to holistic canine health.

Another best-seller is the brand’s Joint Care Chew, a supplement formulated with MMP50™, a green-lipped mussel extract from New Zealand, and Curcugen®, a curcumin ingredient. Together, these components aim to enhance joint flexibility, promote bone health, and provide comfort for aging or active dogs.

PetLab Co.’s commitment to innovation in dental health is evident in ProBright Advanced Dental Powder. This product targets tartar buildup and bad breath using a combination of probiotics, brown algae, and rosemary leaf extract, helping to clean teeth and maintain oral hygiene.

Addressing seasonal sensitivities, the comprehensive PetLab Co. review covered the Allergy & Immune Soft Chews, which contain a blend of probiotics, colostrum, and omega-rich oils. These chews aim to maintain the immune system, promote skin hydration, and support allergy-related discomfort in dogs caused by seasonal or occasional allergies.

Lastly, Expert Consumers highlights PetLab Co.’s Salmon Bites Recipe, a freeze-dried treat rich in protein and omega fatty acids. Designed to support healthy skin and a glossy coat, this product combines nutritional benefits with flavor to enhance a dog’s overall wellness.

As pet ownership continues to rise globally, so does the demand for premium, science-backed health solutions tailored to pets’ needs. PetLab Co.’s focus on rigorous research and innovation positions the company to meet these demands while educating pet owners about important and responsible health practices for their animals.

This growing interest in pet health also reflects a shift toward holistic care, with owners emphasizing preventive measures such as gut health, joint support, and oral hygiene to ensure their pets lead longer, healthier lives.

