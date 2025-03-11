Europe Microwave Oven Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Illinois Tool Works, Sharp, LG, Whirlpool, GE, Panasonic, Samsung, Midea

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Microwave Oven Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Microwave Oven market had already reached US$ 3.11 Billion in 2024. Between 2025 and 2033, it was growing at an impressive CAGR of 3.62%

Increasing demand for convenience appliances and increasing disposable income have boosted demand. Further advancements in smart cooking technologies will make this a much-sought convenience product in kitchens by 2033. Thus, by then, the size of the Europe Microwave Oven market will reach the figure of US$ 4.28 Billion.







The microwave oven is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances, utilizing electromagnetic waves within the microwave frequency range to heat and cook food. It works by exciting water molecules in the food that will make it vibrate and then give out heat, thereby cooking the inside of the food. It is also faster at cooking than conventional ovens, making it a great alternative for homes with busy families.



Microwave ovens are highly used in Europe for various purposes. They are perfect for reheating leftovers, defrosting frozen foods, and cooking simple meals very fast. Many European homes install microwave ovens in their kitchen due to their compact size and multi-functionality. Some even have convection features for baking and roasting, which adds to their functionality. Microwaves are widely used by the youth and professionals due to their time-saving capability and efficiency in cooking. Though the traditional methods are certainly prized for specific recipes, the microwave is still an integral part of modern European culinary practices.



Growth Drivers in the Europe Microwave Oven Market

Convenience Cooking Demand Surging



European consumers have increasingly increasing busy lifestyles and rapid urbanization leading to a demand for appliances that simplify cooking processes. Microwave ovens provide fast cooking, reheating, and defrosting, making them a must-have in the kitchen. The increased consumption of ready-to-eat meals and frozen foods is driving the demand for microwave ovens.

Compact designs and versatile features, such as grilling and convection, make them even more attractive. This trend is prominent among young consumers and working professionals, hence the steady growth in the market. January 2024: Samsung will strengthen business competitiveness to achieve carbon neutrality. In 2024, it will start a power supply and demand management project at Panasonic Manufacturing UK Ltd, a manufacturer of microwave ovens and other products.



Technological Developments and Smart Features



Advanced technologies, including IoT-enabled and smart microwave ovens, are the main drivers of growth. These appliances enable remote control and monitoring through smartphones, making life easier for consumers. Other features, such as voice control, sensor-based cooking, and energy efficiency, meet the needs of more technologically aware European consumers. Other areas that appeal to this region's green aspirations include the innovative design and materials for products.

Manufacturers have shifted focus towards high-end products with added functionality to stimulate further demand and increase market penetration. July 2024 Euronext launches a new London-based microwave service, the Euronext Wireless Network, or EWIN. This service shall significantly improve order transmission speed between London and Euronext's core data centre located in Bergamo, Italy, benefiting members based out of London in terms of higher latency improvements.



Increased Disposable Income and Lifestyle



Increasing disposable income has led more and more customers to invest in premium kitchen appliances as lifestyle preferences across Europe take a turn upwards in the west and north of Europe. Lifestyle changes, the preference for more modern and modular kitchens, a growing demand for aesthetically designed microwave ovens, increasing health consciousness have led to home eating, resulting in the encouragement of advanced cooking appliances.

Consumer demands for the microwave oven market include appliances that offer style, efficiency, and functionality. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) still estimates that the per capita income in the European Union is still expected to be around $45,240 in 2024 according to their World Economic Outlook report.



Issues in the European Market for Microwave Oven

Market Saturation is High



The European microwave oven market is saturated, as it is widely penetrated in developed regions like Western Europe. Most homes already have a microwave oven, so there's slow replacement activity. This saturation limits opportunities for new entrants and forces existing players to focus on innovation to differentiate their offerings. Moreover, some segments have price-sensitive consumers that lead to competition among manufacturers, which challenges the profit margins.



Environmental Concerns and Regulations



Strict environmental regulations and sustainability concerns pose significant challenges in the European market. Microwave ovens often face scrutiny for energy consumption and waste generated during production and disposal. Governments and consumers demand eco-friendly appliances, compelling manufacturers to invest in costly sustainable technologies. Meeting energy efficiency standards, such as those mandated by the EU, can increase production costs. This regulatory pressure requires ongoing innovation to balance environmental compliance with affordability, adding complexity to market operations.

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Development, Revenue Analysis

Illinois Tool Works Inc

Sharp

LG Electronics

Whirlpool Corporation

GE Appliances

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Midea Group

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $4.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Europe Microwave Oven Market



6. Market Share

6.1 Type

6.2 Application

6.3 Structure

6.4 Distribution Channel

6.5 Country



7. Type

7.1 Grill

7.2 Solo

7.3 Convection



8. Application

8.1 Commercial

8.2 Household



9. Structure

9.1 Built-In

9.2 Counter Top



10. Distribution Channel

10.1 Online

10.2 Offline



11. Country

11.1 France

11.2 Germany

11.3 Italy

11.4 Spain

11.5 United Kingdom

11.6 Belgium

11.7 Netherlands

11.8 Turkey

11.9 Rest of Europe



12. Porter's Five Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Rivalry

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes



13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threat



14. Company Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4iasyg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment