Industrial Enzymes Global Industry Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2024-2030 Featuring BASF, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Novozymes, DuPont Danisco, DSM, Kerry, Dyadic, Associated British Foods

Industrial Enzymes market is expected to reach US$ 12.05 billion by 2033 from US$ 7.03 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.17 % from 2025 to 2033

Among the factors driving the market are the growing demand for enzymes in the detergent and cleaning sector, the emergence of new enzyme-based applications in various industries, the growing trend towards sustainable and green manufacturing practices, and the rising investments in enzyme production infrastructure and technology.



The demand for industrial enzymes has increased as a result of growing interest in ecologically friendly and sustainable production methods. Enzyme-based solutions offer a number of benefits over conventional chemical processes, such as reduced waste, less environmental impact, and increased energy efficiency. The range of industrial enzyme applications has expanded due to technological advancements like enzyme engineering and biotechnology, which enable companies to customize solutions for certain processes.



Growth Drivers for the Industrial Enzymes Market

Transition to sustainable manufacturing methods and green chemistry



The market is looking up as a result of the move towards sustainable production methods and green chemistry. Enzymes have become important instruments in the pursuit of sustainable practices and a smaller environmental impact by enterprises in a variety of areas. Because they are renewable, biodegradable, and work well in moderate environments, they are naturally environmentally friendly and reduce the need for harsh chemicals and energy-intensive procedures. Industries can drastically cut down on the production of hazardous waste and byproducts by switching to enzymes from conventional chemical catalysts.



Businesses in industries where enzyme use is common, including as food and beverage, textiles, and detergents, are benefiting from lower energy and water consumption, less greenhouse gas emissions, and better waste management. Additionally, using enzymes in production processes satisfies consumer desires for goods made ethically and sustainably. Businesses need to incorporate green chemistry and enzymes into their operations as consumers' purchasing decisions continue to be influenced by environmental concerns.



Enzyme use in the pulp and paper sector is growing



The market has a lot of prospects due to the growing use of enzymes in the pulp and paper industry. In this sector, enzymes have found many uses, transformed conventional procedures and provided noteworthy benefits. They help the lignocellulosic components in wood break down, which improves the efficiency and environmental friendliness of the pulp extraction process.

Enzymes assist in reducing the use of chemicals, water, and energy by either supplementing or replacing harsh chemical treatments. This lowers manufacturing costs and lessens the impact on the environment. Additionally, they enhance the qualities of paper, including its strength, brightness, and smoothness. Enzymes allow for the creation of specialty papers with distinctive properties by altering the structure of cellulose fibers, creating new commercial prospects.



Furthermore, the pulp and paper industry's increasing emphasis on sustainability and the concepts of the circular economy is consistent with the use of enzymes in this sector. Because enzymatic procedures generate less hazardous byproducts, they are a desirable option for businesses and customers who care about the environment. The market for industrial enzymes is expanding as the pulp and paper industry continues to use enzymes for a variety of purposes, motivated by the industry's need for more economical and environmentally friendly manufacturing methods.



Enzymes are being used more often in animal feed to improve nutrition



The market is growing as a result of the growing usage of enzymes in animal feed. By reducing complicated nutrients into simpler forms that are easier for the animals' digestive systems to absorb, enzymes significantly improve the nutritional content of animal feed. Better feed conversion rates, greater weight growth, and enhanced general animal health are all results of this enhanced nutrient digestibility. Improving animal nutrition and welfare is becoming more and more important as the demand for premium animal products - such as meat, eggs, and milk - increases on a global scale. Supplementing animal feed with enzymes improves the use of existing feed resources and decreases the need for traditional feed additives.



Thus, efficient and sustainable cattle production is encouraged. Furthermore, the use of enzymes in animal feed is in line with the larger goals of lessening the environmental impact of livestock farming, which are becoming more and more focused on sustainable agriculture and eco-friendly methods. The market is therefore being driven by the growing use of enzymes in animal feed formulation, which satisfies the needs for better livestock performance, better animal nutrition, and sustainable farming methods.

Challenges in the Industrial Enzymes Market

Regulatory Compliance



For businesses in the industrial enzyme sector, particularly those engaged in the production of cutting-edge medical products, regulatory compliance is a significant obstacle. Many nations have stringent regulations governing the use of enzymes in industrial processes, and navigating these complicated rules can be expensive and time-consuming.

Furthermore, frequent regulatory changes may make it more difficult to use particular enzymes or need expensive adjustments to production methods. These regulations can deter investment and impede product development for businesses seeking to innovate or grow into medical or specialized applications. Consequently, the changing regulatory environment impedes market expansion, restricting access to novel enzyme-based technologies and impeding the possibility of breakthroughs in industries such as biotechnology and healthcare.



High Production Costs



In the industrial enzyme industry, high manufacturing costs are a major problem, especially for fermentation-based enzymes. The cultivation of microorganisms, downstream processing, and purification - all of which call for specialized tools and trained personnel - are some of the causes of these expenses. Because of this, industrial enzymes can be quite expensive to produce, which restricts their availability and affordability.

For startups or small businesses, who do not have the funds to engage in pricey production methods, this is particularly troublesome. As a result, high production costs can hinder innovation, limit the broad use of enzymes, and inhibit the expansion of the enzyme industry, especially in smaller-scale applications where cost effectiveness is crucial.

Competitive Landscape

Subject to approval by the European Commission, Kerry Group plc stated on December 13, 2023, that it has reached a formal agreement to purchase a portion of the lactase enzyme business owned by Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and Novozymes A/S. This improves Kerry's capacity to produce lactose-free dairy types and is consistent with its biotechnology solutions approach. It also contains NOLA types. It is anticipated that the €150 million deal will close in the first half of 2024. The company covers more than 50 countries and generated €40 million in revenue in 2022.



Likewise, on June 5, 2023, Paine Schwartz Partners made an investment in Elemental Enzymes, a leading supplier of natural agricultural enzymes. The St. Louis-based business was established in 2011 and focuses on proteins, peptides, and enzymes that improve plant health and productivity. It aims to capture the $9 billion biologicals market, with 17 types in 2023 and 115 anticipated by 2027.

