United States Coffee Industry Growth, Consumer Trends & Brand Performance: Starbucks, Nestlé, & JAB Lead U.S. Coffee Market – Industry Outlook & Forecasts to 2028

This U.S. coffee market research report puts the U.S. market into global context and delivers data on coffee production and consumption, quarterly and annual growth, imports and exports, advertising and demographics and more. This comprehensive study looks at the performance of various sectors including roast/ground, pods, whole bean, RTD, instant and mixes, looking at segment and company/brand performance.

The study also delves deeper on the ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee market looking at chilled vs shelf stable segment and brand trends and more. It also analyzes specialty coffee, coffee pods and single-cup coffee machines. Trends in the organic market and many other facets of this large yet diverse staple beverage that has moved from traditional commodity to a highly specialized market ripe for continued innovation are also examined.

The report presents the data in Excel spreadsheets, which it supplements with a concise executive summary highlighting key developments as well as a detailed discussion of the leading coffee companies. Historical, current and projected market performance is provided.

The Coffee in the U.S. through 2028 report provides in-depth data, shedding light on various aspects of the market.

Questions answered in this comprehensive market report include:

How many gallons of coffee per person were consumed in 2024 and how did that change vs 2023? How did decaf fare vs. caffeinated?

Which segments of the coffee market grew the fastest? Which segments are losing the battle for market share in the U.S.? How did these segments perform in 2024?

How does global green coffee growth compare with growth patterns for the U.S.? Which are the leading exporters of coffee to the U.S.?

What are the principal distribution channels for coffee? Which sales channels have gained share in 2024? Which will gain market share to 2028? Which will lose share points?

How will the foodservice channel perform over the next few years? What are the growth expectations for coffee in the drug store and vending channels? What are the prospects for future growth in the total coffee market?

This coffee report examines the total United States coffee market, with coverage of ready-to-drink (RTD), specialty, fair-trade and organic coffee. Get perspective on wholesale and retail sales, volume and per capita consumption.

Key Report Features:

Data on volume, sales and growth and putting the U.S. market in a global perspective. Includes global and select country data on green coffee as well as fair trade coffee.

Break-outs of volume, share and growth of coffee sub-segments including roast/ground, pods, whole bean, instant, mixes and ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee.

Quarterly coffee market growth data.

Detailed profiles and analysis of the leading companies and brands, discussions of their marketing activities and distribution strategies as well as company and brand sales volume data. Coverage includes the J.M. Smucker Company (Folgers), the Kraft Heinz Company (Maxwell House), Nestle S.A., Starbucks Corporation, JAB Holdings/Keurig Dr Pepper and others.

Volume trends for leading companies and brands for the total coffee market and by type, including whole bean, roast/ground, coffee mixes, instant coffee, coffee pods and coffee syrups.

Advertising expenditures of the leading coffee companies and a look at category spending is broken out by 18 media types (including Internet and Spanish-language advertising).

Consumer demographic profiles comparing consumers of specialty coffee.

Data on green, roasted, caffeinated and decaffeinated imports.

A look at sales, growth and share for key shelf stable and chilled RTD Coffee brands and the private label market. Brands covered include Frappuccino, Java Monster, SToK, Starbucks Doubleshot Energy, Starbucks Doubleshot, Starbucks TripleShot, Dunkin' Donuts, Chameleon, La Colombe, Starbucks Cold Brew, Stumptown, Forto Energy (Coffee), Peet's Coffee, Rockstar Roasted, Blue Bottle, Starbucks Iced Latte, Illy, Kohana, Seattle's Best, Havana, Starbucks Chilled Coffee, Califia Farms, International Delight Iced Coffee and others.

Five-year compound annual growth projections (CAGRs) for the coffee market and its sub-segments, including RTD coffee through 2028.

Companies Featured

Inspire Brands

JAB Holding Company / Keurig Dr Pepper

Nestle SA

Starbucks Coffee Company

The J. M. Smucker Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction, Objective & Methodology

2. The U.S. Coffee Market

Coffee in the U.S. Share of Multiple Beverage Market Retail Dollar Sales and Volume 2024

Beverage Category Volume Trends 2024

Volume Share of Multiple Beverage Market by Category 2024

Coffee Retail Dollar and Volume Growth 2018-2024

Coffee Per Capita Consumption 1994-2024

Global Green Coffee Market Change in Production 2016-2023

3. Coffee Categories and Trends

Topline Trends

Share of Coffee Consumption by Segment 2018 and 2024

Consumption and Share by Coffee Segment 2023-2024

Coffee Consumption by Segment

Wholesale Dollar Share by Coffee Segment 2018 and 2023

Wholesale Dollar Sales and Share by Coffee Segment 2023-2024

Wholesale Dollar Share by Coffee Segment 2023 and 2024

Leading Exporters of Coffee to the U.S. (Millions of Kilograms) 2023

Leading Countries' Share of U.S. Imported Coffee Volume 2018 and 2023

Share of Coffee Volume by Distribution Channel 2018 and 2023

Coffee Distribution Channels by Volume and Share 2023-2024

Leading Coffee Distribution Channels

Share of Coffee Volume by Distribution Channel 2023 and 2024

Leading Coffee Manufacturers and Retailers

Leading Coffee Manufacturers by Volume (Millions of Gallons) 2023

Leading Coffee Manufacturers' Share of Volume 2018 and 2023

Leading Coffee Brands by Volume (Millions of Gallons) 2023

Leading Brands' Share of Coffee Volume 2018-2023

RTD Coffee Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2017-2024

Leading RTD Coffee Brands by Volume (Millions of 192-ounce cases) 2023

Leading Coffee Companies by Ad Expenditures (Thousands of Dollars) 2023

U.S. Coffee Advertising by Media (Thousands of Dollars) 2023

Global Green Coffee Estimated Production by Country (Thousands of Hectoliters) 2023

Leading Countries by Estimated Green Coffee Production 2018 and 2023

Executive Summary

4. Outlook and Future

Projected Coffee Wholesale Dollar and Volume Compound Annual Growth 2013-2028

Projected Coffee Wholesale Dollar Sales by Segment 2023 and 2028

Coffee Distribution Channels by Volume and Share 2023-2028

Projected Coffee Volume Share by Distribution Channel 2023 and 2028

Projected RTD Coffee Wholesale Dollar and Volume Compound Annual Growth 2013-2028

5. Leading Company Profiles

The J. M. Smucker Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

JAB Holding Company/Keurig Dr Pepper

Nestle S.A.

Starbucks Coffee Company

Inspire Brands

