Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release
Paris – 10 March 2025
Share Transactions Disclosure
Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 3 March to 7 March 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 23 May 2024.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2025-03-03
|BUY
|17
|8.000000
|136.00
|XAMS
|2025-03-04
|SELL
|3
|8.050000
|24.15
|XAMS
|2025-03-05
|BUY
|28
|8.025000
|224.70
|XAMS
|2025-03-05
|SELL
|362
|8.105387
|2,934.15
|XAMS
|2025-03-06
|BUY
|1077
|8.043036
|8,662.35
|XAMS
|2025-03-06
|SELL
|246
|8.191057
|2,015.00
|XAMS
|2025-03-07
|BUY
|941
|8.175027
|7,692.70
|XAMS
|2025-03-07
|SELL
|1458
|8.261008
|12,044.55
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
Agenda
FY 2024 results: 6 March 2025
Investor Relations
Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@group.banijay.com
Press Relations
banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com
Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15
Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19
About Banijay Group
Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2023, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4,318m and €737m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ:NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).
1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024
