Glass Bead Sandblasting Media Market is Expected to Reach USD 2,540 Million by 2035, Growing at 4.2% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Glass Bead Sandblasting Media Market is estimated to a valuation of USD 1,677 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.

The glass bead sandblasting media market is steadily expanding, fuelled by rising demand for efficient and environmentally responsible surface preparation methods across industries. Glass beads have carved a niche due to their unique combination of precision and sustainability. Their uniform spherical shape allows for controlled, gentle impact on surfaces, preserving material integrity while delivering smooth, consistent finishes. Unlike harsher abrasives, glass beads produce minimal dust, making them a safer choice that aligns with tightening workplace safety and environmental regulations.

In the automotive sector, glass bead blasting has become indispensable for tasks like rust and paint removal, where maintaining the structural integrity of components is critical. Aerospace manufacturers rely on these beads for precision cleaning and finishing of high-stakes parts, ensuring surfaces meet rigorous quality standards while extending component lifespans.

Recent advancements in manufacturing processes have elevated glass bead performance, with innovations like improved sphericity and tighter size tolerances enabling finer control over blasting outcomes. This progress has intensified competition among suppliers, spurring the development of specialized products tailored to niche applications. Companies are increasingly offering customized solutions from ultra-fine beads for electronics to rugged variants for industrial maintenance to meet evolving client needs.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global glass bead sandblasting media market is projected to grow at 4.2% CAGR and reach USD 2,540 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an opportunity of USD 864 million between 2025 to 2035

between 2025 to 2035 East Asia is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 26.4% in 2025

in 2025 Polishing application segment of glass bead sandblasting media is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% creating an absolute $ opportunity of USD 136 million between 2025 and 2035

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2025 and 2035 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 443 million collectively



"The product’s low dust generation, reusability, and consistent finish quality continue to attract attention. Emerging regions, amid tightening environmental regulations, also bolster market expansion, ensuring sustained growth opportunities worldwide,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Glass Bead Sandblasting Media Market:

Potters Industries; Saint-Gobain; Sibelco; SWARCO; Crystal Mark, Inc.; Airblast-Abrasives B.V.; Pellets LLC; Other Prominent Players.



Market Development:

Key players in the glass bead sandblasting media market are AGC Inc., Saint-Gobain, Nitto Denko Corporation, Geomatics, OIKE & Co., Ltd., Abrisa Technologies, Schott AG. These companies are dedicated to R&D investments to address industry-specific challenges and deliver tailored solutions that enhance competitiveness and customer satisfaction.

In March 2024, Metal Finishing Technologies (MFT) acquired Aqua Blasting Corp, integrating its surface treatment business with shot peening and blasting. MFT's inaugural acquisition under its Battle Investment Group partnership, the acquisition bolsters aerospace, defence, medical, and semiconductor market capabilities.

Glass Bead Sandblasting Media Industry News:

In April 2024, Sibelco, a prominent provider of material solutions and a key player in the European glass recycling sector, finalized an agreement to purchase Strategic Materials, Inc. (SMI), a leading glass recycling company in North America.



More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global glass bead sandblasting media market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Bead Size (Fine (<150 µm), Medium (150-300 µm), Coarse (>300 µm), By Application (Surface Cleaning, Deburring, Polishing, Peening, Coating Preparation, Others), By End-use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Construction, Electronics, Medical, Others) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

